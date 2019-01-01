Tashreeq Matthews: South Africa starlet joins Helsingborg on loan from Borussia Dortmund

The youngster has completed a move to Sweden until the end of the season, where he will hope to continue his development

Helsingborg have confirmed the signing of junior international Tashreeq Matthews on loan from German giants .

The skilful midfielder rose through the development ranks at South African Premier Soccer League ( ) team Cape Town before signing a deal with Dortmund in November of last year.

However, Matthews was shipped out to Jong Utrecht in the Dutch Eerste Divisie in an attempt to allow him to gain some much-needed experience.

Nonetheless, the club have now opted to build on his previous loan spell by giving the 18-year-old a shot at senior first-team football in .

Matthews will work with Swedish legend Henrik Larsson, who is currently at the helm, and will be banking on the coach’s gluttony of experience to help in his development.

"I feel welcome and it feels very good to be here," Matthews told the club's website following his unveiling.

"The fans have to decide for themselves what kind of player I am.

"I still have a lot to learn but what I can say is that I am here to do my best and help the club."

Furthermore, Larsson is looking forward to working with Matthews as they look to plot their way up the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The club are currently 11th on the log after 19 domestic league games.

"Tashreeq is a young, promising and creative player that we can borrow from BVB Dortmund at no cost. It will be a lot of fun to work with him,” Larsson quipped.