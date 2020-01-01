Tariq Lamptey: Brighton right-back fails to recover in time for Arsenal showdown

The Seagulls are set to be without the 20-year-old when they welcome the Gunners on Tuesday

target Tariq Lamptey is set to miss a second consecutive Premier League game for and Hove Albion, the club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old sat out Sunday's 2-2 draw with due to a hamstring problem and has been confirmed as unavailable for Tuesday's matchday 16 clash with at the American Express Community Stadium.

It will be his fifth missed game of the season, having made 11 appearances so far.

Article continues below

More teams

"Graham Potter provided an update on Tariq Lamptey when he spoke to the media after Sunday's game with West Ham United," Brighton wrote in their team news on their official website on Monday.

"The boss confirmed that the defender would miss the match because of a hamstring injury and would also likely remain absent for the match with on Saturday.

"Adam Lallana came off with a groin problem at half-time and his fitness will be assessed ahead of the match."

Lamptey joined Brighton from in January after struggling for first team opportunities at Stamford Bridge where he developed through the youth ranks.

“It [injury] is not serious, it's just a slight problem with his hamstring," Potter said ahead of Sunday's game.

"The nature of how he plays, you have to be careful because you don't want him to be out for a number of weeks. So I am expecting him to be back pretty soon. He's recovering well.

“We haven't got a like-for-like replacement for Tariq, so you have to adjust as a team for another person coming into the team.

"The player that comes in for him will have different attributes and qualities. It's then up to us as a team to understand that and play to those."

Among the breakout stars of the season, Lamptey has been linked to and .

The latest reports on Monday say the full-back has interested Arsenal who are planning a swoop should Hector Bellerin leave for as highly speculated.

Arsenal are considering a move for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey should Hector Bellerin depart the club, claims the Mirror.



Bellerin is wanted at Barcelona with the Gunners keeping a close eye on Lamptey as a possible replacement. pic.twitter.com/jGwyFxNeVs — Goal (@goal) December 28, 2020

The Hillingdon-born has also gained the attention of Ghana football officials who are keen to see the defender represent the country of his parents at international level.

He currently plays for at U21 level.

Possible future international teammate Thomas Partey, who plays for Arsenal, will also miss Tuesday's Premier League game due to injury.