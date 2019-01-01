Tanjong Pagar United win Women’s Challenge Cup 2019

Tanjong Pagar’s win also comes on the back of their 2019 FAS Women’s National League victory

Tanjong Pagar United defeated Still Aerion FC 1-0 to clinch the football Association of Singapore (FAS) Women’s Challenge Cup 2019.

Tanjong Pagar dominated the match and created a flurry of chances before the deadlock was broken by Yuki Monden as she latched onto a pass by Manami Fukuzawa for a tap-in.

This was the club’s second triumph in the competition, having also won it in 2012.

FAS President Mr Lim Kia Tong handed out the trophy and prizes to the winners and runners-up of both FAS Women’s National League as well as FAS Women’s Challenge Cup.