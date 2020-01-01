Tanjong Pagar submits application to be part of 2020 Singapore Premier League season

Tanjong Pagar United have officially submitted an application to FAS (Football Association of Singapore) to be part of the SPL ( ) 2020 season.

In a media statement released, club chairman Raymond Tang noted: "The management committee of TPUFC is of the opinion that the club, having

consolidated sufficiently following its sit-out since 2015, and with its prudent financial management, are now in a stronger financial position to make this

commitment."

Should the Jaguars' application be accepted, they would take the place of the beleaguered whose financial woes led to FAS asking them to not take part in the 2020 edition of the SPL.

Ironically, Tanjong Pagar themselves were asked to sit-out in 2005 because of financial issues. The club won the and in 1998. In 2015, they sat out once again after money issues plagued the club once more.

Tang added: "Given the rich history that TPUFC has and as one of the pioneer clubs in the S.League in 1996, the club is confident that its re-entry to the professional League will be the start of a journey that is long-sighted, aimed at developing Singapore Football through our programmes from grassroots to elite levels."