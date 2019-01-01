Tammy Abraham: Chelsea striker misses out on Premier League award

Despite the commanding display from the Anglo-Nigerian last month, the forward failed to make the six-man shortlist for the English top-flight prize

striker Tammy Abraham has missed out on Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

After a slow start to the 2019-20 season, the young striker delivered spectacular performances in his last two games for the Blues last month.

The 21-year-old forward netted a brace – his first goals for Chelsea - to inspire Frank Lampard’s men to a 3-2 victory over at Carrow Road.

Abraham then maintained the impressive form against , scoring twice for the Blues in their 2-2 draw against the Blades at Stamford Bridge.

The Anglo-Nigerian, however, failed to make the final shortlist for the best player award for the month under review.

’s trio of Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero along with ’s Roberto Firmino, ’s Ashley Barnes and Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki are all in contention for the individual prize.

Abraham bagged 26 Championship goals last season while on loan at to help the Claret and Blue gain promotion to the English top-flight.

The young striker will hope to replicate the goalscoring performances for Stamford Bridge outfit this season.

Chelsea will try Wolverhampton Wanderers for size after the international break at Molineux Stadium on September 14.