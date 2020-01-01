Tabitha Chawinga assists and scores as Jiangsu Suning thrash Henan Jianye

The Malawian was on target as the Chinese top-flight champions continued their fine start to the season over their foes on Wednesday

Tabitha Chawinga continued her impressive start to the season in Jiangsu Suning's 5-0 triumph over Henan Jianye in a Chinese Women's encounter in Kunming on Wednesday.

Jiangsu went into the contest on the back of a narrow 3-2 win over Hebei Fortune on Sunday, while Henan bowed narrowly 2-1 to Wuhan Jiangda in the opening match of the day.

In the last meeting in September, they played out a 1-1 draw after Tang Jiali cancelled Onome Ebi's opener in the final league match.

With the absence of duo Ebi and Chiwendu Ihezuo, the champions made a bright start to the contest when Chawinga assisted Wu Chengshu to open the scoring after just nine minutes.

With the slim lead, Jiangsu could not find a breakthrough past Henan until the pacy Malawi international raced off from the passing area to double the lead in the 78th minute.

Chengshu bagged her second of the match moments later before she hit her treble from the spot in the 88th minute and Gong Li struck seconds from time to wrap up the victory.

Chawinga, who played for the duration, has now scored two goals in two matches this season for Jiangsu in her third season in .

The absence of Ebi and Ihezuo due to travel restrictions are proving costly for Henan as the latest defeat places them in 10th with no point, no goal from two matches, conceding nine in the process.

The win means Jiangsu moved to second on the log with six points from two games and the next league fixture will pitch Tabitha against her sister Tenwa for the first time on August 29.