Switzerland vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

La Roja travel to face the Rossocrociati almost a year on from their last encounter, in the heat of the Euro 2022 knockout stages

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday, with Switzerland and Spain meeting in a Group A2 encounter.

It is a rematch of the pair's Euro 2020 quarter-final, when La Roja edged the Rossocrociati on spot-kicks - but both have struggled to leave a mark in this current run of games.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Switzerland roster Goalkeepers Sommer, Mvogo, Omlin, Kobel Defenders Rodriguez, Schar, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Mbabu, Comert, Lotomba Midfielders Shaqiri, Xhaka, Zuber, Freuler, Sow, Steffen, Frei, Aebischer, Bottani Forwards Seferovic, Embolo, Gavranovic, Vargas, Okafor

A Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired rout at the hands of Portugal has left Switzerland with a thorny path to survival in their group, but they are not short of talented stars who can make a difference.

Still, the Rossocrociati will have to be somewhere near their best in order to enforce a result against their visitors.

Predicted Switzerland starting XI: Sommer; Widmer, Frei, Comert, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Steffen, Shaqiri, Okafor; Embolo

Position Spain roster Goalkeepers Simon, Raya, Sanchez Defenders Alba, Azpilicueta, Carvajal, Torres, Martinez, Garcia, Llorente, Alonso Midfielders Busquets, Koke, Rodri, Olmo, Llorente, Soler, Gavi Forwards Morata, Asensio, Torres, Sarabia, Fati, De Tomás

Two draws from two games where they perhaps should have done better is the record so far this Nations League for Spain, and they'll be keen to break that winless streak soon.

La Roja will back themselves to be third time lucky though, particularly with starlet Gavi enjoying a real coming-of-age streak in their squad.

Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Torres, Garcia, Alba; Llorente, Busquets, Gavi; Asensio, Morata, Torres

Last five results

Switzerland results Spain results Portugal 4-0 Switzerland (Jun 5) Czech Republic 2-2 Spain (Jun 5) Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland (Jun 2) Spain 1-1 Portugal (Jun 2) Switzerland 1-1 Kosovo (Mar 29) Spain 5-0 Iceland (Mar 29) England 2-1 Switzerland (Mar 26) Spain 2-1 Albania (Mar 26) Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria (Nov 15 2021) Spain 1-0 Sweden (Nov 14 2021)

Head-to-head