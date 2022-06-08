Switzerland vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday, with Switzerland and Spain meeting in a Group A2 encounter.
Watch Switzerland vs Spain on fuboTV (Get Access Now)
It is a rematch of the pair's Euro 2020 quarter-final, when La Roja edged the Rossocrociati on spot-kicks - but both have struggled to leave a mark in this current run of games.
Editors' Picks
- First Haaland, now Lewandowski? The Bundesliga's talent drain
- Manchester City season review: Final-day title triumph soothes more Champions League pain
- Barcelona season review: Pedri offers hope after Messi heartbreak
- Tom Bischof: Germany's 'new Gotze' who Nagelsmann is desperate for Bayern Munich to sign
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Switzerland vs Spain
|Date
|June 9, 2022
|Times
|2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (Get Access Now)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network
|fubo TV (Get Access Now)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Switzerland roster
|Goalkeepers
|Sommer, Mvogo, Omlin, Kobel
|Defenders
|Rodriguez, Schar, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Mbabu, Comert, Lotomba
|Midfielders
|Shaqiri, Xhaka, Zuber, Freuler, Sow, Steffen, Frei, Aebischer, Bottani
Forwards
|Seferovic, Embolo, Gavranovic, Vargas, Okafor
A Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired rout at the hands of Portugal has left Switzerland with a thorny path to survival in their group, but they are not short of talented stars who can make a difference.
Still, the Rossocrociati will have to be somewhere near their best in order to enforce a result against their visitors.
Predicted Switzerland starting XI: Sommer; Widmer, Frei, Comert, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Steffen, Shaqiri, Okafor; Embolo
|Position
|Spain roster
|Goalkeepers
|Simon, Raya, Sanchez
|Defenders
|Alba, Azpilicueta, Carvajal, Torres, Martinez, Garcia, Llorente, Alonso
|Midfielders
|Busquets, Koke, Rodri, Olmo, Llorente, Soler, Gavi
|Forwards
|Morata, Asensio, Torres, Sarabia, Fati, De Tomás
Two draws from two games where they perhaps should have done better is the record so far this Nations League for Spain, and they'll be keen to break that winless streak soon.
La Roja will back themselves to be third time lucky though, particularly with starlet Gavi enjoying a real coming-of-age streak in their squad.
Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Torres, Garcia, Alba; Llorente, Busquets, Gavi; Asensio, Morata, Torres
Last five results
|Switzerland results
|Spain results
|Portugal 4-0 Switzerland (Jun 5)
|Czech Republic 2-2 Spain (Jun 5)
|Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland (Jun 2)
|Spain 1-1 Portugal (Jun 2)
|Switzerland 1-1 Kosovo (Mar 29)
|Spain 5-0 Iceland (Mar 29)
|England 2-1 Switzerland (Mar 26)
|Spain 2-1 Albania (Mar 26)
|Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria (Nov 15 2021)
|Spain 1-0 Sweden (Nov 14 2021)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|7/2/2021
|Switzerland 1 (1)-(3) 1 Spain
|11/14/2020
|Switzerland 1-1 Spain
|10/10/2020
|Spain 1-0 Switzerland
|6/3/2018
|Spain 1-1 Switzerland
|6/16/2010
|Spain 0-1 Switzerland