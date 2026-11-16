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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoSwitzerland
Sitterstadion
team-logoScotland
Watch it on FuboWatch it on ViX
James Freemantle
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Switzerland vs Scotland live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Switzerland face Scotland in UEFA Nations League B. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomBBC Two
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandBBC Two
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the stream and watch the match.

Switzerland vs Scotland: kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6
Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match.

Murat Yakin's side have already secured promotion to League A and go into the game top of the group. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed their promotion with a match to spare, capping a strong campaign.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give a chance to players who have had little playing time during this international break. He intends to keep the team's basic structure in place.

Scotland arrive in a different position. Sébastien Pocognoli's side beat North Macedonia 2-1 last time out and head to St Gallen looking to build on that win.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after heart surgery, giving the midfield a boost. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Pocognoli is also planning for the future. The Belgian coach has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Switzerland and Scotland: this week's talking points

Switzerland have four wins and a draw from their last five games. The Nati drew 0-0 in Slovenia last time out, but scored 12 goals and conceded just one across the previous four matches. That run included a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 victories against North Macedonia.

Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their past five matches. Their latest result was a 2-1 win over North Macedonia, following a 2-1 defeat by Slovenia and a 3-0 loss to Switzerland. They scored five goals and conceded six over that five-match spell.

SUI

SUI - Form

MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
SVN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCO

SCO - Form

SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
MKD
W0-2
SVN
L1-2
MKD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland vs Scotland: line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland lineups

3-4-3
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
Formation
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
3-4-1-2
Y. MvogoY. MvogoE. CoemertE. CoemertA. BajramiA. BajramiN. ElvediN. Elvediteam-logoI. SchmidtA. JashariA. JashariR. FreulerR. FreulerZ. AthekameZ. Athekameteam-logoA. SanchesS. BalletS. Balletteam-logoW. BoteliA. GunnA. GunnK. TierneyK. TierneyL. GrahamL. GrahamR. PorteousR. PorteousA. RobertsonA. RobertsonL. FergusonL. FergusonA. HickeyA. HickeyJ. McGinnJ. McGinnB. GilmourB. GilmourO. McBurnieO. McBurnieS. McTominayS. McTominay
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
3-4-3
Switzerland

Starting XI

Scotland

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Yakin
  • S. Pocognoli
Switzerland

Injuries and Suspensions

Scotland

No sidelined players

Switzerland vs Scotland: form

SUI

SUI - Form

MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
SVN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCO

SCO - Form

SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
MKD
W0-2
SVN
L1-2
MKD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland vs Scotland: head-to-head record

Head to Head

SwitzerlandDrawScotland
2
1
0
UEFA Nations League B
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
0
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
European Championship
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
1
FT
Friendlies
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

Switzerland vs Scotland: the tables

Grp. 1

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SwitzerlandSwitzerlandSUI
6420111+1014
D
D
W
W
W
2
SloveniaSloveniaSVN
623153+29
D
D
W
L
W
3
ScotlandScotlandSCO
622256-18
D
W
L
W
L
4
North MacedoniaNorth MacedoniaMKD
6015112-111
D
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation
Relegation Playoff

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