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Switzerland vs Scotland: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match.

Murat Yakin's side have already secured promotion to League A and go into the game top of the group. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed their promotion with a match to spare, capping a strong campaign.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give a chance to players who have had little playing time during this international break. He intends to keep the team's basic structure in place.

Scotland arrive in a different position. Sébastien Pocognoli's side beat North Macedonia 2-1 last time out and head to St Gallen looking to build on that win.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after heart surgery, giving the midfield a boost. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Pocognoli is also planning for the future. The Belgian coach has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Switzerland and Scotland: this week's talking points

Switzerland have four wins and a draw from their last five games. The Nati drew 0-0 in Slovenia last time out, but scored 12 goals and conceded just one across the previous four matches. That run included a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 victories against North Macedonia.

Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their past five matches. Their latest result was a 2-1 win over North Macedonia, following a 2-1 defeat by Slovenia and a 3-0 loss to Switzerland. They scored five goals and conceded six over that five-match spell.

Switzerland vs Scotland: line-ups

SUI SCO Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players L. Binks

Switzerland vs Scotland: form

Switzerland vs Scotland: head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: the tables