Switzerland vs Portugal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With Qatar 2022 coming into view, both nations are chasing victory as a suitable warm-up to end the international break visitors

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Sunday, with Switzerland and Portugal meeting in a Group A2 encounter.

After a busy June schedule, both of these nations will be out to finish their campaigns on a high note, as they step up prep work for the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the close of the year.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Switzerland roster Goalkeepers Sommer, Mvogo, Omlin, Kobel Defenders Rodriguez, Schar, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Mbabu, Cömert, Lotomba Midfielders Shaqiri, Xhaka, Zuber, Freuler, Sow, Steffen, Frei, Aebischer, Bottani Forwards Seferovic, Embolo, Gavranović, Vargas, Okafor

Having beaten out Euro 2020 winners Italy to reach Qatar 2022 automatically in the qualification stages, the Rossocrociati will head to the end-of-year tournament with high hopes of a deep run.

The visit of the former Euro 2016 champions will represent another useful test for them to get a grip on their prospects, ahead of a group stage that will include Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.

Predicted Switzerland starting XI: Sommer; Widmer, Frei, Comert, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Steffen, Shaqiri, Okafor; Embolo

Position Portugal roster Goalkeepers Costa, Patrício, Silva Defenders Pereira, Carmo, Duarte, Cancelo, Dalot, Pepe, Mendes, Guerreiro Midfielders Fernandes, Moutinho, Palhinha, Nunes, Otávio, Neves, Vitinha, Carvalho Forwards A. Silva, B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota, Guedes, Leão, Horta

Crisitano Ronaldo has delivered some impressive results so far for his nation, including a comfortable 4-0 win against their hosts when the pair met earlier this month.

But Portugal will need more than just the talents of one of the greatest players of all-time, particularly as they climb into the Alps for a different kind of test to one they would have enjoyed on home soil.

Predicted Portugal starting XI: Patricio; Cancelo, Pereira, Duarte, Guerreiro; Moutinho, Palhinha, Fernandes; Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Last five results

Switzerland results Portugal results Switzerland 0-1 Spain (Jun 9) Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic (Jun 9) Portugal 4-0 Switzerland (Jun 5) Portugal 4-0 Switzerland (Jun 5) Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland (Jun 2) Spain 1-1 Portugal (Jun 2) Switzerland 1-1 Kosovo (Mar 29) Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia (Mar 29) England 2-1 Switzerland (Mar 26) Portugal 3-1 Turkey (Mar 24)

Head-to-head