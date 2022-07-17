Switzerland vs Netherlands: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It is all still to play for between these two sides, with neither yet to secure their quarter-final berth - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The Netherlands will face Switzerland on Sunday in their third contest of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair will play out their final game in Group C.

Watch Switzerland vs Netherlands on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

The reigning champions need only a draw to reach the last eight, but are perhaps in need of a statement performance to massage their sense of pride after two tougher games than expected.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Switzerland vs Netherlands Date July 17, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Switzerland roster Goalkeepers Thalmann, Peng, Friedli Defenders Stierli, Rinast, Marti, Maritz, Kiwac, Bühler, Calligaris, Aigbogun, Riesen Midfielders Reuteler, Xhemaili, Maendly, Sow, Wälti, Mauron Forwards Crnogorčević, Bachmann, Fölmli, Humm, Terchoun

An opening draw with Portugal gave Switzerland a sniff of a potential upset in Group C, but defeat to Sweden has left them on the outside looking in.

Against the incumbent European champions, they face a tall order to fight their way to the quarter-finals, with victory their only possible path.

Predicted Switzerland starting XI: Thalmann; Aigbogun, Kiwic, Calligaris, Maritz, Reuteler, Mandly, Walti, Crnogorčević, Sow, Bachmann.

Position Netherlands roster Goalkeepers Van Veenendaal, Van Domselaar, Lorsheyd Defenders Nouwen, Van der Gragt, Van Dongen, Wilms, Dijkstra, Casparij, Olislagers, Janssen Midfielders Roord, Spitse, Van de Donk, Pelova, Groenen, Egurrola Forwards Beerensteyn, Miedema, Martens, Jansen, Leuchter, Brugts

After something of a surprise opening draw against Sweden, the Netherlands were forced to see off a Portugal comeback in their second match to move closer to the last-eight.

A draw will be enough to send the reigning holders through to the next stage, with the latter unable to catch them regardless of result elsewhere if they are held by Switzerland.

Predicted Netherlands starting XI: Van Veenendaa; Wilms, van der Gragt, Nouwen, Janssen, Groenen, Spitse, Roord, van de Donk, Martens, Beerensteyn.

Last five results

Switzerland results Netherlands results Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Jul 13) Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (Jul 13) Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (Jul 9) Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Jul 9) Switzerland 0-4 England (Jun 30) Netherlands 2-1 Finland (Jul 2) Germany 7-0 Switzerland (Jun 24) Netherlands 3-0 Belarus (Jun 28) Switzerland 0-1 Italy (Apr 12) England 5-1 Netherlands (Jun 26)

Head-to-head