Swiss-Nigerian winger Noah Okafor signs FC Basel extension

A little over a year ago, Okafor signed his maiden professional contract, and now, he has been tied to a new deal that runs through till 2023

FC have handed Noah Okafor a three-year contract extension, only 13 months after he signed his first professional contract.

In January 2018, the winger, of Nigerian descent, was rewarded for his superb displays in the youth ranks and was committed to a two-and-a-half year deal, thus, earning promotion to the first team.

On Thursday, Basel announced that the 18-year-old has been tied to a new contract that runs through till the summer of 2023.

Article continues below

✍🏻 | We’re delighted to announce, that Noah Okafor has signed a new contract at FC Basel until summer 2023! 🔴🔵 #FCBasel1893 #zämmestark pic.twitter.com/WENvVR8get — FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 (@FC_Basel_en) February 28, 2019

His first season with the Swiss top-flight outfit only saw him make a single appearance in the league.

This season, however, he has become a core member of Marcelo Koller's set-up, making 13 Swiss Super League appearances, including eight as starts, with a return of two goals - the last coming in Saturday's win over Xamax.

Other two appearances this season came in the - his European debut which ended in a 1-0 loss to Greek side Apollon in August - and Wednesday's Swiss Cup quarter-final enthralling 4-2 victory over Sion, lasting the entire 120 minutes.

On the international scene, Okafor, who has been with Basel since he was eight, last played for the U19 side in the Uefa U19 Championship. He is yet to be handed a senior cap, leaving room for to pounce - with his father from the west African nation.

The young winger will hope to celebrate his new contract with an outstanding showing against Thun in Saturday's Swiss Super League outing.