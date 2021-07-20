Sweden v United States

Sweden vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Americans face a tough test in their Olympic opener in Tokyo

The U.S. women's national team begins its Olympic journey on Wednesday with a Group G match against Sweden, the team that ended their hopes of a medal in 2016.

This could be the last dance for several USWNT stars, so the stakes couldn't be higher as they try to complete their international careers by securing their nation's fifth gold medal.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Sweden vs USWNT
Date July 21, 2021
Times 4.30am ET, 1.30am PT
TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream
Team news & rosters

Position USWNT roster
Goalkeepers Naeher, Franch, Campbell
Defenders Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara, Dunn, Sonnett, Davidson, Krueger
Midfielders Ertz, Sam Mewis, Kristie Mewis, Horan, Lavelle, Macario
Forwards Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, Press, Lloyd, Williams

The health of defensive midfielder Julie Ertz, considered a game-time decision, will have a major effect on the lineup plans of head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

If Ertz does return from injury, it would enable Lindsey Horan to move forward into her more natural box-to-box role. Otherwise, Horan would maintain the number six duties she has carried of late in Ertz's absence.

Predicted USWNT starting XI: Naeher, Dunn, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara, Horan, Sam Mewis, Lavelle, Rapinoe, Press, Morgan

Position Sweden
Goalkeepers Falk, Lindahl, Musovic
Defenders Andersson, Bjorn, Eriksson, Glas, Ilestedt, Kullberg
Midfielders Asllani, Angeldal, Bennison, Hurtig, Roddar, Seger
Forwards Anvegard, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Jakobsson, Janogy, Rolfo, Schough

Sweden are medal hopefuls having gone unbeaten in eight straight matches and fighting to a draw against the Americans earlier this year.

They are ranked No 5 in the world right now and finished third in the last World Cup.

Predicted starting XI: Falk, Eriksson, Bjorn, Illestedt, Bennison, Seger, Angeldal, Asllani, Janogy, Jakobsson, Blackstenius

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

USWNT results Sweden results
USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 5) Sweden 0-0 Australia (Jun 15)
USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 1) Sweden 1-0 Norway (Jun 10)
USWNT 2-0 Nigeria (Jun 16) Sweden 4-2 Poland (Apr 13)
USWNT 4-0 Jamaica (Jun 13) Sweden 1-1 USWNT (Apr 10)
USWNT 1-0 Portugal (Jun 10) Sweden 3-0 Malta (Feb 23)

Head-to-head

Date Result
April 10, 2021 USWNT 1-1 Sweden
November 7, 2019 USWNT 3 - 2 Sweden
June 20, 2019 USWNT 2-0 Sweden
June 8, 2017 USWNT 1 - Sweden
August 12, 2016 Sweden 1 (4)-1 (3) USWNT 