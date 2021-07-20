Sweden vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Americans face a tough test in their Olympic opener in Tokyo

The U.S. women's national team begins its Olympic journey on Wednesday with a Group G match against Sweden, the team that ended their hopes of a medal in 2016.

This could be the last dance for several USWNT stars, so the stakes couldn't be higher as they try to complete their international careers by securing their nation's fifth gold medal.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Sweden vs USWNT Date July 21, 2021 Times 4.30am ET, 1.30am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position USWNT roster Goalkeepers Naeher, Franch, Campbell Defenders Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara, Dunn, Sonnett, Davidson, Krueger Midfielders Ertz, Sam Mewis, Kristie Mewis, Horan, Lavelle, Macario Forwards Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, Press, Lloyd, Williams

The health of defensive midfielder Julie Ertz, considered a game-time decision, will have a major effect on the lineup plans of head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

If Ertz does return from injury, it would enable Lindsey Horan to move forward into her more natural box-to-box role. Otherwise, Horan would maintain the number six duties she has carried of late in Ertz's absence.

Predicted USWNT starting XI: Naeher, Dunn, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara, Horan, Sam Mewis, Lavelle, Rapinoe, Press, Morgan

Position Sweden Goalkeepers Falk, Lindahl, Musovic Defenders Andersson, Bjorn, Eriksson, Glas, Ilestedt, Kullberg Midfielders Asllani, Angeldal, Bennison, Hurtig, Roddar, Seger Forwards Anvegard, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Jakobsson, Janogy, Rolfo, Schough

Sweden are medal hopefuls having gone unbeaten in eight straight matches and fighting to a draw against the Americans earlier this year.

They are ranked No 5 in the world right now and finished third in the last World Cup.

Predicted starting XI: Falk, Eriksson, Bjorn, Illestedt, Bennison, Seger, Angeldal, Asllani, Janogy, Jakobsson, Blackstenius

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

USWNT results Sweden results USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 5) Sweden 0-0 Australia (Jun 15) USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 1) Sweden 1-0 Norway (Jun 10) USWNT 2-0 Nigeria (Jun 16) Sweden 4-2 Poland (Apr 13) USWNT 4-0 Jamaica (Jun 13) Sweden 1-1 USWNT (Apr 10) USWNT 1-0 Portugal (Jun 10) Sweden 3-0 Malta (Feb 23)

Head-to-head