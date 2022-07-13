Sweden vs Switzerland: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

After failing to notch victory in their opening games, a win is imperative for both teams as they chase a quarter-final spot

Sweden will face Switzerland on Wednesday in a UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 contest. Both teams drew in their first games in a tight Group C.

Having failed to register three points in their opening matches, the pair are prepared for a wide-open race - and know defeat could prove the end of their last-eight prospects.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

Position Sweden roster Goalkeepers Lindahl, Falk, Mušović Defenders Andersson, Sembrant, Glas, Nildén, Eriksson, Kullberg, Ilestedt, Björn Midfielders Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Bennison, Rubensson Forwards Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfö, Rytting Kaneryd, Schough

Sweden enters Wednesday’s game after drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands in their opener. Jonna Andersson scored their lone goal in the 35th minute.

That draw makes it two such results in the team’s last three matches, which is a bit of a rough spot for one of Europe’s best teams. Sweden haven’t lost since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year, when the team were felled on penalty kicks to Canada. Their last loss in regulation was to Denmark in July 2020.

Sweden won the EURO in 1984. Since then, the country has nabbed a runner-up finish, plus four semi-final appearances. In 2017, the team lost in the quarter-finals.

Predicted Sweden starting XI: Eriksson, Bjorn, Ilestedt, Andersson, Seger, Angeldal, Glas, Rolfo, Hurtig, Asllani; Lindahl

Position Switzerland roster Goalkeepers Thalmann, Peng, Friedli Defenders Stierli, Rinast, Marti, Maritz, Kiwac, Bühler, Calligaris, Aigbogun, Riesen Midfielders Reuteler, Xhemaili, Maendly, Sow, Wälti, Mauron Forwards Crnogorčević, Bachmann, Fölmli, Humm, Terchoun

Switzerland opened EURO play with a 2-2 draw against Portugal. Both goals came in the first five minutes of the match, with Coumba Sow scoring in the second minute, then Rahel Kiwic netting three later.

That draw ended a three-match losing streak for the team. After a successful 2021, Switzerland are yet to notch a win this calendar year.

This is the only the second time that they have qualified for this tournament too. The team fell out in the group stage in 2017.

Predicted Switzerland starting XI: Aigbogun, Kiwic, Calligaris, Maritz, Reuteler, Mandly, Walti, Crnogorcevic, Sow, Bachmann; Thalmann.

Sweden results Switzerland results Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Jul 9) Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (Jul 9) Sweden 3-1 Brazil (Jun 28) Switzerland 0-4 England (Jun 30) Sweden 1-1 Republic of Ireland (Apr 12) Germany 7-0 Switzerland (Jun 24) Georgia 0-15 Sweden (Apr 7) Switzerland 0-1 Italy (Apr 12) Sweden 1 (6)-(5) 1 Italy (Feb 23) Romania 1-1 Switzerland (Apr 8)

