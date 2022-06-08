Sweden vs Serbia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The visitors arrive hoping for a test to set them in good stead for their Qatar 2022 campaign at the end of the year

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday, with Sweden and Serbia meeting in a Group B4 contest.

Watch Sweden vs Serbia on fuboTV (try for free)

This will be the third meeting all-time between these two sides. Both previous meeting were friendlies, with Serbia winning 2-0 in 2009 and Sweden winning 2-1 in 2012.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Sweden vs Serbia Date June 9, 2022 Times 2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream Fubo Sports Network 2 fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Sweden roster Goalkeepers Olsen, Linde, Rinne Defenders Krafth, Ekdal, Nilsson, Andersson, Augustinsson, Papagiannopoulos, Kurtulus, Gudmundsson, Sundgren Midfielders Claesson, Cajuste, Forsberg, Karlström, Elanga, Svanberg, Olsson, Kulusevski Forwards Isak, Hrgota, Gyökeres, Quaison, Nyman

Through two matches, Sweden sits third in the group standings, behind Norway and Serbia.

It comes into Thursday’s match fresh off of a 2-1 loss to Norway. An Anthony Elanga goal in stoppage time got Sweden on the board. Overall, Sweden held the ball for 66% of the match and took one more shot than Norway, but the Norweigian side had an 8-3 advantage in shots on target.

Before that, Sweden defeated Slovenia 2-0. Overall, the Swedes have lost two of their last three matches and four of their last six.

Predicted Sweden starting XI: Krafth, Milosevic, Nilsson, Augustinsson, Svanberg, Cajuste, Forsberg, Kulusevski, Isak, Claesson; Olsen

Position Serbia roster Goalkeepers Rajković, Dmitrović, V. Milinković-Savić, M. Ilić Defenders Milenković, Nastasić, S. Mitrović, Mladenović, Pavlović, Veljković, Ristić, Terzić, Mašović, Eraković Midfielders Tadić, Gudelj, Kostić, Maksimović, Đuričić, Radonjić, S. Milinković-Savić, Lukić, Živković, Lazović, Grujić, Račić, I. Ilić Forwards A. Mitrović, Jović, Jovanović

Serbia sits second in the group standings right now and is coming off of a big 4-1 victory over Slovenia. Four different Serbian players scored goals in the match, with the team taking 17 shots overall, with seven of those being on target. Slovenia had just seven total shot attempts.

With the win, the team now had one win and one loss in this tournament, as it opened play with a loss to Norway.

Serbia has lost just two of its last 11 matches, but both of those came in the last three matches. The team will be playing in its second consecutive World Cup later this year.

Predicted Serbia starting XI: Milenkovic, Masovic, Mitrovic, Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Ilic, Ristic, Milinkovic-Savic, Jovanovic, Mitrovic; Rajkovic

Last five results

Sweden results Serbia results Sweden 1-2 Norway (Jun 5) Serbia 4-1 Slovenia (Jun 5) Slovenia 0-2 Sweden (Jun 2) Serbia 0-1 Norway (Jun 2) Poland 2-0 Sweden (Mar 29) Denmark 3-0 Serbia (Mar 29) Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (AET) (Mar 24) Hungary 0-1 Serbia (Mar 24) Spain 1-0 Sweden (Nov 14 2021) Portugal 1-2 Serbia (Nov 12 2021)

Head-to-head