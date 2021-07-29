Sweden vs Japan: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Sweden will look to carry their 2021 unbeaten run through to the last four of the Olympic women's tournament when they face hosts Japan in the quarter-finals of Tokyo 2020 in Saitama.
The Blue and Yellow established themselves among the frontrunners for gold across the group stage, but will know that a tricky test against the home nation awaits if they want to make the semi-finals.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Sweden vs Japan
|Date
|July 30, 2021
|Times
|6am ET, 3am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Sweden roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lindahl, Falk, Musovic
|Defenders
|Andersson, Kullberg, Glas, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn
|Midfielders
|Bennison, Hurtig, Asllani, Angeldal, Seger, Roddar
|Forwards
|Janogy, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Schough, Rolfo, Anvegard, Blomqvist
With no defeats in the past year, there are few sides likely to be rivaling the Blue and Yellow for a medal finish - but Peter Gerhardsson will know that his side must be at their best to ensure there are no slip-ups on the route to a podium spot.
An injury to Stina Blackstenius means that Rebecka Blomqvist may well keep her spot from the final group-stage win over New Zealand, along with a return for Fridolina Rolfo.
Predicted Sweden starting XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Janogy, Hurtig, Seger, Jakobsson; Blomqvist, Rolfo.
|Position
|Japan roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ikeda, Yamashita, Hirao
|Defenders
|Shimizu, Takarada, Kumagai, Minami, Miyagawa, Kitamura, Miyake
|Midfielders
|Sugita, Nakajima, Miura, Endo, Shiokoshi, Hasegawa, Hayashi, Kinoshita
|Forwards
|Sugasawa, Iwabuchi, Tanaka, Momiki
With the expectations of a home nation upon their shoulders, Nadeshiko Japan face a stern test - but will undoubtedly back themselves to rise to the occasion in the last eight.
Ayaka Yamashita looks likely to keep the gloves after taking them for the last two group-stage games while Mina Tanaka may well get the nod ahead of Yuika Sugasawa in a front two.
Predicted Japan starting XI: Yamashita; Shimizu, Kumagai, Takarada, Kitamura; Hasegawa, Miura, Hayashi, Sugita; Iwabuchi, Tanaka.
Recent results & head-to-head
Last five results
|Sweden results
|Japan results
|New Zealand 0-2 Sweden (Jul 27)
|Chile 0-1 Japan (Jul 27)
|Sweden 4-2 Australia (Jul 24)
|Japan 0-1 Great Britain (Jul 24)
|Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Jul 21)
|Japan 1-1 Canada (Jul 21)
|Sweden 0-0 Australia (Jun 15)
|Japan 1-0 Australia (Jul 14)
|Sweden 1-0 Norway (Jun 10)
|Japan 5-1 Mexico (Jun 13)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|Jul 21, 2016
|Sweden 3-0 Japan
|Mar 10, 2014
|Japan 2-1 Sweden
|Jul 28, 2016
|Japan 0-0 Sweden