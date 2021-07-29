Sweden vs Japan: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Blue and Yellow's hopes of a medal finish mean they must defeat the home nation of this year's games in order to reach the semi-finals

Sweden will look to carry their 2021 unbeaten run through to the last four of the Olympic women's tournament when they face hosts Japan in the quarter-finals of Tokyo 2020 in Saitama.

Watch Sweden vs Japan on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Blue and Yellow established themselves among the frontrunners for gold across the group stage, but will know that a tricky test against the home nation awaits if they want to make the semi-finals.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Sweden vs Japan Date July 30, 2021 Times 6am ET, 3am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year's USWNT Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Sweden roster Goalkeepers Lindahl, Falk, Musovic Defenders Andersson, Kullberg, Glas, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn Midfielders Bennison, Hurtig, Asllani, Angeldal, Seger, Roddar Forwards Janogy, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Schough, Rolfo, Anvegard, Blomqvist

With no defeats in the past year, there are few sides likely to be rivaling the Blue and Yellow for a medal finish - but Peter Gerhardsson will know that his side must be at their best to ensure there are no slip-ups on the route to a podium spot.

An injury to Stina Blackstenius means that Rebecka Blomqvist may well keep her spot from the final group-stage win over New Zealand, along with a return for Fridolina Rolfo.

Predicted Sweden starting XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Janogy, Hurtig, Seger, Jakobsson; Blomqvist, Rolfo.

Position Japan roster Goalkeepers Ikeda, Yamashita, Hirao Defenders Shimizu, Takarada, Kumagai, Minami, Miyagawa, Kitamura, Miyake Midfielders Sugita, Nakajima, Miura, Endo, Shiokoshi, Hasegawa, Hayashi, Kinoshita Forwards Sugasawa, Iwabuchi, Tanaka, Momiki

With the expectations of a home nation upon their shoulders, Nadeshiko Japan face a stern test - but will undoubtedly back themselves to rise to the occasion in the last eight.

Ayaka Yamashita looks likely to keep the gloves after taking them for the last two group-stage games while Mina Tanaka may well get the nod ahead of Yuika Sugasawa in a front two.

Predicted Japan starting XI: Yamashita; Shimizu, Kumagai, Takarada, Kitamura; Hasegawa, Miura, Hayashi, Sugita; Iwabuchi, Tanaka.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Sweden results Japan results New Zealand 0-2 Sweden (Jul 27) Chile 0-1 Japan (Jul 27) Sweden 4-2 Australia (Jul 24) Japan 0-1 Great Britain (Jul 24) Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Jul 21) Japan 1-1 Canada (Jul 21) Sweden 0-0 Australia (Jun 15) Japan 1-0 Australia (Jul 14) Sweden 1-0 Norway (Jun 10) Japan 5-1 Mexico (Jun 13)

Head-to-head