Sweden vs Belgium: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's the Group C winners against the Group D runner-up for a place in the last four - here's everything you need to know

Sweden will face Belgium on Friday in the third quarter-final of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. Both teams are vying to make it to the semi-finals when they meet in Leigh.

Watch Sweden vs Belgium on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

The former came out on top in Group C while the latter finished second behind France in Group D - but the perils of knockout tournament football means form might just go out of the window for both of them.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Sweden vs Belgium Date July 22, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN2 fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Sweden roster Goalkeepers Lindahl, Falk, Mušović Defenders Andersson, Sembrant, Glas, Nildén, Eriksson, Kullberg, Ilestedt, Björn Midfielders Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Bennison, Rubensson Forwards Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfö, Rytting Kaneryd, Schough

Having started out with a draw against the Netherlands, Sweden have only grown in stature across the tournament, notching increasingly impressive wins over Switzerland and Portugal to top Group C.

They'll favour their chances of reaching the semi-finals too, boasting an impressive run of form few others might be able to match this tournament.

Predicted Sweden starting XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldal, Asllani, Bjorn; Rytting Kaneryd, Rolfo, Blackstenius.

Position Belgium roster Goalkeepers Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus Defenders Philtjens, Tysiak, Vangheluwe, Tison, De Neve, Kees, Deloose Midfielders Delacauw, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert, Biesmans, Missipo Forwards Van Kerkhoven, Wijnants, De Caigny, Eurlings, Wullaert, Cayman, Dhont, Vanmechelen

A narrow win in their final Group D game over Italy - coupled with Iceland's failure to snatch victory against a much-shuffled France side in sweltering heat - meant that Belgium edged their way into the quarter-finals.

On paper, they are likely to come out on the wrong side of this result - but they will not go down without a fight in this encounter.

Predicted Belgium starting XI: Evrard; Vangheluwe, Kees, Biesmans, Philtjens, Cayman, Vanhaevermaet, De Caigny; Dhont, Wullaert, Eurlings.

Last five results

Sweden results Belgium results Sweden 5-0 Portugal (Jul 17) Italy 0-1 Belgium (Jul 18) Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Jul 13) France 2-1 Belgium (Jul 14) Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Jul 9) Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Jul 10) Sweden 3-1 Brazil (Jun 28) Belgium 6-1 Luxembourg (Jun 28) Sweden 1-1 Republic of Ireland (Apr 12) Belgium 0-1 Austria (Jun 26)

Head-to-head