Sweden vs Canada: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Blue and Yellow take on Les Rouges as they look to write history and become Olympic champions in Yokohama

Sweden and Canada will square off with a gold medal on the line when they meet in the final of the women's tournament at Tokyo 2020, at the International Stadium in Yokohama.

Watch Sweden vs Canada on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Blue and Yellow are looking to go one step further than the silver they scored at Rio 2016 five years ago while Les Rouges have reached the gold-medal game for the first time.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Sweden vs Canada Date August 6, 2021 Times 8am ET, 5am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year's Olympic soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Sweden roster Goalkeepers Lindahl, Falk, Musovic Defenders Andersson, Kullberg, Glas, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn Midfielders Bennison, Hurtig, Asllani, Angeldal, Seger, Roddar Forwards Janogy, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Schough, Rolfo, Anvegard, Blomqvist

Having fallen at the final hurdle to Germany five years ago, the Blue and Yellow will be determined to make amends for their heartbreak, particularly after a nervy, narrow victory over Australia - a side they had already beaten in Group G - booked their spot in the final.

After an injury looked to have dashed her chances in the early stages of the tournament, Stina Blackstenius has recovered to lead the line, while matchwinner Fridolina Rolfo and captain Caroline Seger are among those who are also set to start.

Predicted Sweden starting XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Eriksson; Angeldal, Seger; Jakobsson; Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius.

Position Canada roster Goalkeepers Labbe, Sheridan, McLeod Defenders Chapman, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Riviere, Lawrence, Gilles, Carle Midfielders Quinn, Grosso, Scott, Fleming, Schmidt Forwards Rose, Leon, Sinclair, Viens, Prince, Beckie, Huitema

Back-to-back bronze medal victories at London 2012 and Rio 2016 have made it a case of so close and so far for Les Rouges - but after defeating World Cup holders the USWNT, they sit on the cusp of history.

Midfielder Quinn is certain to be the Olympics' first openly transgender medalist either way, and seems a sure bet to start after starring against the Stars and Stripes - while captain Christine Sinclair could win a first major international honour since the 2011 Pan American Games.

Predicted Canada starting XI: Labbe; Lawrence, Gilles, Buchanan, Chapman; Scott; Fleming, Quinn; Sinclair; Beckie, Prince.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Sweden results Canada results Australia 0-1 Sweden (Aug 2) USWNT 0-1 Canada (Aug 2) Sweden 3-1 Japan (Jul 30) Canada 0 (4)-(3) 0 Brazil (Jul 30) New Zealand 0-2 Sweden (Jul 27) Canada 1-1 Great Britain (Jul 27) Sweden 4-2 Australia (Jul 24) Chile 1-2 Canada (Jul 24) Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Jul 21) Japan 1-1 Canada (Jul 21)

Head-to-head