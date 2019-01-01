'Super' Mahrez makes case for Manchester City starting role with Chelsea strike

The Algeria international has now scored four goals in 11 starts for the Citizens in all tournaments this season

Riyad Mahrez seems to be making a great case to be a regular starter in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad with a goal against .

N’Golo Kante had handed the Blues a 21st minute lead at the Etihad Stadium, but the reigning English champions clawed back through goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Mahrez to lead 2-1 at half-time.

With his goal, the former man has now been involved in 10 goals in 11 starts in all competitions for the Citizens this term.

10 - Riyad Mahrez has been involved in 10 goals in his 11 starts in all competitions for @ManCity this season (4 goals, 6 assists). Case. #MCICHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2019

Mahrez is normally in a straight fight with Bernado Silva for a place in Guardiola’s side – however, the Portuguese’s suspension earned the Algerian a starting role against Frank Lampard’s men.

Victory for City will see them move to third in the English top-flight behind and Leicester with 28 points from 13 outings.

Following his impressive statistics on Saturday, Guardiola could be tempted to trust him with more starts.

He is expected to be considered for selection when his team travels to for Tuesday’s clash with .

Unbeaten City lead Group C with 10 points from four games with four wins and one draw.