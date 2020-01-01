Super Eagles coach Rohr accepts NFF pay cut but reveals offers from two federations

The German tactician is hoping to continue as the coach of the three-time African champions after agreeing terms for a contract renewal

Gernot Rohr has agreed the fresh terms included in his new contract by the Football Federation (NFF) for him to remain as the Super Eagles coach.

Rohr’s current contract runs out at the end of June and both parties are keen to continue their working relationship which started in 2016.

Earlier this month, NFF President Amaju Pinnick revealed the details in the new contract with the ex- manager expected to receive his salary in naira and also reside in Nigeria.

Article continues below

More teams

Few days after receiving the federation’s proposal, Rohr disclosed he has accepted the conditions, and he also agreed to lower his salary in order to achieve his mission in the West African country.

“I never talk about my contract in public, as you know," he told ESPN.

"But I heard like everybody what was said by President [Amaju] Pinnick, that I have to accept to be paid in naira, and I have to be resident in Nigeria. I agree to these two things, and even I agree to have a lower salary.

"I am not doing my job for money. I am doing my job because I like it. Because we have built a team like you know, and money is not the most important. But I also have to look after my assistants.

"I accept because I think that my mission in Nigeria is not finished yet, and I know very well my players. I know very well the officials. We are now just like a family, and I think it is good to continue especially in this period now where it is difficult to change, to travel, to see new people."

Rohr's answer to the proposal goes with amendments, and he awaits the NFF’s response to it.

While he waits, the 66-year-old said he has two job offers he has not replied to, pending the final draft of his Nigeria contract.

"If the answer I give with some little changes in my contract is positive, I will continue," he added.

"If not, I have to see what they give me because I have still the requests from two other federations. I received it - they are waiting for my answer - but I will take my time to give the NFF to make the final draft before I answer them."

With football activities ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fifa has been helping federations and clubs with their financial support, donating $150 million as the first step of a relief plan to help member associations.

Rohr, on his part, confirmed slashing his salary for three months as support for the NFF during this period.

"Of course, everybody at the moment has an obligation to understand that there are no matches,” he said.

“Clubs and federations have problems with money, even if they have assistance from Fifa or Uefa, but everybody has to be ready to make sacrifices.

"So I already told NFF that in the months from April to June, we are agreed to cut our salaries, which is also a sign of solidarity.”