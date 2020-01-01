Success will keep players like Pogba at Manchester United - Solskjaer

The United boss believes trophies will help the club to retain players and he refused to criticise the wantaway Frenchman

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated he is not concerned by Paul Pogba's attitude, although he accepts the "ambitious" midfielder wants to play for a team that wins trophies.

Since returning to Old Trafford from in a then world-record transfer in 2016, Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a second move away from United .

Juve and have often been mooted as potential landing spots, while the World Cup winner has struggled to consistently perform at his best level.

Article continues below

More teams

Pogba's most productive Premier League campaign saw 13 goals and nine assists in 35 matches in 2018-19, yet he scored only once last term and created three more across 16 appearances.

A single strike in 10 games this season – of which seven have been starts – represents another underwhelming return as transfer speculation has persisted.

Although agent Mino Raiola has declared Pogba's time at the club is coming to an end , Solskjaer has opted against criticising the player, who has failed to add to the Carabao Cup and titles won in his first year back in Manchester.

Asked again about the superstar on Tuesday, the manager suggested it was up to United to deliver silverware in order to keep their key men happy and maintain a talented squad.

"It's always a demand here at Manchester United to win trophies," Solskjaer told ESPN.

"And the more we win trophies, the more players will want to play for us - then the higher standard you've got to set yourself.

"It's a demand for the players, a challenge for the players that we want them to improve and get better and better.

"Paul has been here now for a while and, of course, he wants to win more trophies. He's got a very, very good attitude to training and playing football.

"He loves football, he's ambitious, he wants to have success - like most of the others that are in the squad. We're not all the same.

"I would say that this squad has impressed me with their attitude and spirit lately and the way that they go about their work.

"Of course, it's down to us to win trophies and then we'll see who will be part of the team going forward."

United's next opportunity to secure silverware comes in the Carabao Cup, with the Red Devils in quarter-final action against , who they beat in the Premier League in November, on Wednesday.

"We were disappointed that we didn't get to a final or lift a trophy [last season], but that's the next step for these players now," Solskjaer added.

"I think everyone felt how close we were and the mood, the spirit and the culture has improved since then. And the belief. Definitely the belief has grown."