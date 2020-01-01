‘Suarez not the first to get that Barcelona treatment’ – Forlan backs Atletico Madrid move for fellow Uruguyan

The former Rojiblancos striker is pleased to see a countryman heading to Wanda Metropolitano after being forced out of Camp Nou

Luis Suarez is not the first to be forced out of the back door at , acknowledges Diego Forlan, with the former international pleased to see a fellow countryman following in his footsteps at .

The arrival of Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou has seen a prolific frontman ushered out of Camp Nou.

A decision was quickly taken by a Dutch coach that a 33-year-old South American striker would play no part in his plans.

Suarez has now bid an emotional farewell to Catalunya, with Lionel Messi among those to have questioned the decision to let him go, and is preparing to open a new chapter in his career with rivals.

Forlan feels a prolific presence can look back fondly on his time at Barca, given all that he achieved on their books, but he is not surprised to see another star turn being unceremoniously dumped.

The ex-Atletico forward told Radio MARCA: “What the club have done with Suarez has happened with other players over the course of history.

“The most important thing is that he gave everything for Barcelona.

“There's nothing he can regret.”

Suarez hit 198 goals for Barca through 283 appearances, helping them to four La Liga titles and a crown.

He is now set to spearhead Atletico’s efforts under Diego Simeone, with Forlan expecting a proven performer to thrive at Wanda Metropolitano.

A man who found the target on 96 occasions through his own spell in Madrid, added: “A player like Suarez fits in well at a club like Atleti.

“I think he's going to feel right at home.

“Let's hope he can help the team and fight for the top positions [in La Liga].

“Luis Suarez, Joao Felix and Diego Costa could form Atletico Madrid's trident.”

Atletico Madrid are due to open their 2020-21 La Liga campaign on Sunday when taking in a home date with Granada.

Simeone has revealed that Suarez will form part of his plans for that contest, although no decision has been taken as yet regarding the South American’s role – with the Rojioblancos still weighing up whether to use a new addition from the start or off the bench.