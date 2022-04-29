Strasbourg vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Strasbourg is set to take on Paris Saint-Germain on Friday in a Ligue 1 match. PSG has already been confirmed as Ligue 1 champions for this season, while Strasbourg sits in sixth place.

These teams last met in August, with PSG winning 4-2.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Date April 29, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Strasbourg roster Goalkeepers Sels, Kawashima, Bellaarouch Defenders Guilbert, Fila, Perrin, Caci, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Djiku, Doukoure Midfielders Aholou, Thomasson, Lienard, Prcic, Bellegarde, Sissoko, Ahmed, Diarra Forwards Waris, Gameiro, Sahi, Diallo, Ajorque

Strasbourg is locked in a tight battle for fifth in Ligue 1 with Nice. Nice moved ahead on the last matchday, temporarily knocking Strasbourg out of a qualification spot for any of next season’s UEFA tournaments.

It’s going to be tough at the end here for Strasbourg to move up, as it not only faces PSG in this contest but still has a game against second-place Marseille. It will need to make the most of its other two matches against Brest and Clermont Foot.

Le Racing has still shown improvement over last season, when the team finished 15th in Ligue 1. It’s poised for its best finish in France’s top flight since it was fifth in the 1979-80 season.

Predicted Strasbourg starting XI: Sels, Caci, Djiku, Nyamsi, Perrin, Guilbert, Bellegarde, Prcic, Thomasson, Gameiro, Ajorque

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Franchi, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Ebimbe, Simons, Michut, Bitumazala Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi

PSG’s coronation as the Ligue 1 champions is now official, as Lionel Messi’s 68th minute goal against Lens tied up last Saturday’s match. The one point earned by the draw clinched PSG’s 10th Ligue 1 title, tying it wth Saint-Etienne and Lyon for the most in Ligue 1 history.

It’s been an absolutely dominating campaign for the Parisians, as the team has won 24 of its 34 matches. It’s lost just four times, with the team’s most recent loss coming back in March against Monaco.

PSG wasn’t as successful on the European level this year, as the team was knocked out from the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Navas, Kehrer, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Wijnaldum, Pereira, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Di María

Last five results

Strasbourg results PSG results Lille 1-0 Strasbourg (Apr 24) PSG 1-1 Lens (Apr 23) Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes (Apr 20) Angers 0-3 PSG (Apr 20) Troyes 1-1 Strasbourg (Apr 17) PSG 2-1 Marseille(Apr 17) Strasbourg 1-1 Lyon (Apr 10) Clermont 1-6 PSG (Apr 9) Strasbourg 1-0 Lens (Apr 3) PSG 5-1 Lorient (Apr 3)

Head-to-head