Strasbourg vs Monaco: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Two of last season's strongest sides square off to start their campaigns - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season kicks off this weekend as Champions League-chasing Monaco make the trip to face Strasbourg in an opening clash at Stade de la Meinau. The visitors are in the third qualifying round for Europe's premier competition this term, while their hosts just missed out on continental football last term.

A mid-season switch of management last term certainly did the principality outfit no trouble, as Philippe Clement guided them to a third-place finish in the top flight - but they will have to be sharp out of the gates against Julien Stéphan's side, after the hosts notched their best result for decades last campaign.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Strasbourg roster Goalkeepers Sels, Kawashima, Kamara Defenders Dagba, Delaine, Fila, Perrin, Pierre-Gabriel, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Djiku, Doukouré, Senaya Midfielders Aholou, Thomasson, Liénard, Prcić, Bellegarde, Sissoko, Kandil, Ahmed, Diarra Forwards Gameiro, Mothiba, Sahi, Diallo, Ajorque

If there was a surprise package in the big five European leagues last season, Strasbourg could lay fair claim to the title of the victor. Their move up the ranks to a remarkable sixth-place finish was one of the stories of the year - and they'll be determined to prove it was no fluke the first time around.

They haven't made as much of a splash in the transfer market as some supposed they might, but a loan move for Colin Dagba from Paris Saint-Germain could be very shrewd business indeed, and Julien Stéphan will be keen for his team to take it to their bigger opponents straight out of the gate.

Predicted Strasbourg starting XI: Sels; Dagba, Djiku, Nyamsi, Perrin, Delaine; Aholou, Bellegarde; Thomasson; Ajorque, Diallo.

Position Monaco roster Goalkeepers Nübel, Didillon, Liénard Defenders Vanderson, Maripán, Badiashile, Disasi, Henrique, Jakobs, Okou, Aguilar, Matsima, Marcelin, Barreca Midfielders Diop, Lucas, Matazo, Golovin, Minamino, Fofana, Akliouche, Lemaréchal, Magassa, Pelé Forwards Boadu, Ben Yedder, Diatta, Volland, Embolo, Musaba, Geubbels, Martins

While their hosts start their competitive campaign this weekend, Monaco are already up and running thanks to their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round entrance, where they have notched a 1-1 first leg draw against PSG Eindhoven.

Philippe Clement will now see his side pivot back to domestic concerns however, as they look to go two better this term and knock Paris Saint-Germain off their perch - and the former Genk and Club Bruuge supremo might just feel that he has the team to do so.

Predicted Monaco starting XI: Nubel; Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Jakobs; Fofana, Lucas; Diatta, Diop, Minamino; Ben Yedder.

Last five results

Strasbourg results Monaco results Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg (Jul 31) Monaco 1-1 PSV (Aug 2) Strasbourg 1-2 Cagliari (Jul 27) Southampton 3-1 Monaco (Jul 27) Freiburg 3-3 Strasbourg (Jul 23) Porto 2-1 Monaco (Jul 23) Brentford 2-2 Strasbourg (Jul 19) Inter 2-2 Monaco (Jul 16) Charleroi 1-2 Strasbourg (Jul 16) Portimonense 0-2 Monaco (Jul 9)

Head-to-head