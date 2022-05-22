‘Story of my life’ – Klopp & Liverpool finish second but Reds boss vows to ‘go again’ in title bid

Jurgen Klopp claims second place is the “story of my life” after seeing Liverpool pipped to another Premier League title by Manchester City, but the Reds boss says his side will “go again” with there more silverware for them to play for this season.

The men from Merseyside appeared to be in a position at one stage on a thrilling final day in 2021-22 where they could snatch first place from their north-west rivals, with Aston Villa – led by Steven Gerrard and including Philippe Coutinho in their ranks – taking a 2-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool eventually completed their job by seeing off Wolves 3-1, but City staged another stirring fightback to claim a stunning 3-2 win on home soil and claim the crown by a solitary point – the second time they have achieved that feat in the space of four seasons.

What did Klopp say on Liverpool finishing as runners-up?

Reflecting on a race that saw Liverpool fall narrowly short, Klopp told Sky Sports: “Congratulations to Man City and Pep Guardiola. Thank you to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton for making a proper game of it.

“It’s not the result we wanted. It was a bit of a rollercoaster. I don’t know the results exactly but I know they were 1-0 up – were they 2-0 up as well? Of course at the moment there’s disappointment here as well.

“If it’s 5-0 to City after 10 minutes it’s just a normal game for us. It wasn’t our best game either, but it’s all good. 92 points is absolutely incredible. We wanted it all, but now it’s OK.

“[Finishing second] is the story of my life. I’m still the record holder for not getting promoted in Germany with the highest points tally. You need to get more points than any other teams, but we didn’t do that.

“You can’t do more than give your absolute best and that’s what the boys did again. We chased the best team in the world to the wire, that’s absolutely special. We’ll build a team again and go again.”

Can Liverpool win another trophy this season?

While missing out on the Premier League title, the Reds have already lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup while also having a Champions League final date with Real Madrid to come on May 28.

Klopp added: “If we’d known the situation before the season I probably would have said I’ll take that – although I’m not too sure with the league. If you want to win big, you have to be ready to lose big. That’s what we did today.

“It’s all about reacting. We can’t react in the league tomorrow, but next year we can.

"I’ve already told them 500 million times. This is the best group I’ve ever had. It’s a joy to come into work every morning. We need a solid basis to react to defeats. We know why we didn’t make it – we needed a bit more consistency in the first half of the season.

“There’s space for improvement and we’ll work on that. It’s really cool when you don’t need 10 changes, you just build on what you have. That’s what we’ll do.

“If people on the outside don’t understand how special this club is, I can’t help them. Hopefully now, we’ll get our third trophy of the season.”

Did Liverpool pick up any injuries?

Liverpool could only use Mohamed Salah off the bench against Wolves, as he came on to score and claim a share of the Premier League Golden Boot, while Virgil van Dijk was an unused substitute and Fabinho was not involved at all.

Klopp will be hoping to have all of those key men available to him against Real, but Spanish playmaker Thiago Alcantara may be missing at Stade de France after picking up a knock shortly before half-time.

“I think he’ll be out of the final but I don’t know,” said Klopp.

“He’s limping, so it’s maybe not the best sign.”

