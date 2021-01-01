'Stop with nonsense like that' - Marquinhos angered by claims Mbappe plays better without Neymar

The France international demolished Barcelona in the Champions League although the centre-back rubbished reports he is better off without Neymar

Marquinhos has rubbished suggestions that Kylian Mbappe functions better for Paris Saint-Germain when Neymar is absent.

Neymar has not featured for PSG since February 10 on account of a leg injury, and Mbappe took centre stage in the Brazilian’s absence when tormenting Barcelona in the Champions League six days later.

Mbappe produced one of the performances of his career to date in netting a hat-trick in the 4-1 win for PSG at Camp Nou , but Marquinhos feels the Frenchman is even better alongside Neymar.

What'a been said?

When asked by RTL if Mbappe is a better player without Neymar in the side, Marquinhos said: "No, we can not go into these stories.

"I see people talking, but we have to stop with nonsense like that.

"We always want to have the best players with us. If you ask Kylian, I think he also prefers when he has Ney next to him.

"Kylian was there and did the right thing [against Barcelona], but other players also had importance in this game.

"When the team is playing well, that's when the individuals come out even more.

"It (the performance against Barca) boosted his confidence. Scoring three goals at Camp Nou is something very important for him and for us.

"Everyone has understood what he is capable of. We are here to help him as much as possible. He is a leader on the field with his personality and his qualities. He had an exceptional match."

The return of Neymar

The Brazil superstar was extremely low after picking up an injury against Caen in the Coupe de France, taking to Instagram to ask for protection from opposition players.

He has worked hard on his fitness over the past month and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday that there was a chance Neymar could be in the squad to face Barcelona on Wednesday.

Neymar is eager to face his former club, and a place on the bench could be the likely option provided the 29-year-old trains well over the next few days.

