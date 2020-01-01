Stop Tammy, stop Chelsea: Failings exposed in Newcastle smash and grab

Chelsea remain in the hunt for a Champions League place but this was their eighth Premier League defeat of the season after only 23 matches

Defend deep, win your aerial duels and hit on the break. It is the simple, effective formula that has led to the Blues losing as many games under Frank Lampard after 23 matches this season as they did after all 38 games last season under Maurizio Sarri.

Steve Bruce's surprised no one when they operated with a back five in their 1-0 win at St James' Park on Saturday night but that didn't stop them succeeding in shutting Chelsea down.

The injury-ravaged home side battled to win more than half of their duels - 55 per cent - and their formation meant that Chelsea's inside forwards, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi, couldn't operate in the spaces they like to. The Magpies were so deep that Chelsea couldn't get in behind. Hence, their main threats came from crossing and long-range shooting.

Unfortunately, despite having the space, Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James' crosses, along with their wingers, did no damage.

Mason Mount produced the only headed shot in the first half, and the night saw a total of 10 corners and 24 open-play deliveries from Chelsea. Meanwhile, Newcastle had four times as many headers on goal as Chelsea despite producing just a third of the shots that their opponents did, and with only 30 % possession.

The 94th-minute winner was a header won by Isaac Hayden, proving that Steve Bruce's choice to have a battle in the skies was the right one. Tammy Abraham won just 16.7% of his aerial duels but it was better than any of his attacking team-mates, who need to contribute more alongside their increasingly important striker.

Abraham has now made himself a talking point for teams setting up against Chelsea after producing a 15-goal season so far and has Lampard hinted he might need some support.

"We can’t always rely on Tammy, we have to have goals across our front line," Lampard said at St James' Park. "If we want to bridge the gap upwards, we can’t just rely on Tammy. He has been fantastic this season.

"It didn’t quite come off for him this evening, but that is football. I can’t complain about anything from the team, really. Of course, we don’t want to give headers away in our box. They are big, it happens, but apart from that they gave everything to try to win the game."

The calls to find support for Abraham come a week after Chelsea produced a 3-0 home win over , who had a similar approach to Newcastle this weekend. An overlooked detail from that game was how Lampard described Hudson-Odoi's far-post header as better than the dribble and shot wonder goal that made the headlines.

It was the exact movement he wants from his wingers and midfielders; finding the right moment to break down stubborn defences. The problem is that a Lampard-esque surging run from the middle, or a winger getting on the end of a cross, is not coming as easily to some Blues players as it did for the manager during his time in the Chelsea No. 8 shirt.

The solutions have got to come from the players in this setup, with Lampard opting for creative freedom over the restrictive tactical approach of Sarri. Lampard has called on his players to win their flick-ons, beat a man or take more risks after similar defeats to West Ham, Bournemouth and .

The problem is largely the attacking play but there are further fingers being pointed at Kepa Arrizabalaga over the late winner, while Antonio Rudiger lost out in his key duel on what was up to then a quiet night for the backline.

Lampard has been able to outwit Jose Mourinho at this season in a tactical masterclass, but he now needs an answer to stop these defensive teams.

Like Sarri's Chelsea, Lampard's Chelsea can be predictable. Stop the wingers cutting inside and keep tabs on Abraham is the solution for opposition teams. It is over to Lampard to find the answer and he would be forgiven for looking towards the market like other managers who have arrived into the west London hot seat in seasons gone by.