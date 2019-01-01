Stoke City provide Etebo injury update ahead of Millwall clash

The Nigeria international was forced off in his side’s last outing at Hillsborough and he is in a race to be fit against ‎Gary Rowett’s men

have provided injury update on Oghenekaro Etebo ahead of their Championship game against at the Den on Saturday.

The 23-year-old midfielder suffered a muscle injury in their 1-0 defeat against on Tuesday.

Stoke assistant manager Paul Hart explained the Super Eagles star, along with two other players, remains a doubt for their clash against Gary Rowett’s men.

Article continues below

“We had two players [Cameron Carter-Vickers and Etebo] who suffered muscle injuries against Sheffield Wednesday,” Hart said in a pre-match press conference.

“One contact injury, that was Cameron Carter-Vickers who had to have eight stitches just below his knee. We want to leave it as long as possible with the three of them.”

Etebo has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Potters this season.