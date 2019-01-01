Gerrard backs ‘tough’ Aribo to get over head injury problem at Rangers

The Nigeria international was forced off in the Gers’ victory against Gary Holt’s men after suffering an injury

manager Steven Gerrard has thrown his weight behind Joe Aribo to get over a ‘nasty’ head injury he suffered in their 1-0 League Cup win over on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles midfielder was forced off in the 22nd minute of the encounter and was replaced by Steven Davis after he was caught by an elbow from Ricki Lamie.

“I think he is okay. He has a nasty gash on his head which was stitched up. He was on the end of a bad one there, but Joe is a tough lad and I am sure he will get on with it,” he told club website.

“But he himself wanted to play on – that is the kid and that is the character of him. He is a tough lad and he hasn’t complained. He’s just going to get on with it.”

Gerrard is, however, uncertain of the availability of the midfielder for their league game against on Saturday.

“I’m not sure whether it will affect him in the coming games – we’ll need to assess that tomorrow.”

The 23-year-old has made eight appearances across all competitions since his summer move, scoring four goals.