Steve Mounie ends nine months goal drought in Huddersfield’s defeat to Burnley

The Benin Republic international scored his first goal of the season but could not help David Wagner’s men from halting their losing run

Steve Mounie ended a nine-month goal drought in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 defeat to Burnley in Wednesday’s Premier League game at John Smith's Stadium.

The 24-year-old last scored in April 2018 in their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion and has since continued to fire blank.

Against the Clarets, the attacker who was handed his 17th league appearance by David Wagner ended the unproductivity in front of goal in the 33rd minute with Isaac Mbenza providing the assist.

Seven minutes later, Chris Wood put Sean Dyche’s men levelled before the Terriers were dealt a blow when they were reduced to ten men in the 41st minute of the encounter after Christopher Schindler picked his second booking.

The visitors soon capitalised on their numerical advantage as Ashley Barnes scored the winning goal in the 74th minute.

At the death, Burnley were a man short when Robert Brady was sent off after he was cautioned for the second time in the game.

Mounie featured for the entire duration of the game along with teammate and DR Congo international Elias Kachunga.

The loss extended the Terriers losing run to eight games as they continued to struggle for life in the bottom of the log after managing 10 points from 21 games.

Huddersfield will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to Ashton Gate Stadium to take on Bristol City on Saturday in the FA Cup tie.