Sterling targeting Premier League 'three-peat' with Manchester City

Having won the last two titles, the England winger now wants his team to join their neighbours in lifting the crown for a third successive year

star Raheem Sterling believes there is no reason why his club cannot emulate their city rivals and secure a third straight Premier League title next season.

Pep Guardiola's men came back from behind on Sunday to down 4-1 and pip Liverpol for one of the most hotly contested crowns in the league's history.

City eventually finished on 98 points, one clear of the Merseysiders, and retained the title they took in 2017-18 in Guardiola's second season.

Article continues below

Only rivals United have won the Premier League on three consecutive occasions, a feat they achieved from 1998-2001 and 2006-2009; but Sterling is confident that his side can seal their own 'three-peat'.

“I feel we’re always improving, the mentality is always improving and next season will be another massive test for us again," he told the Mirror.

“We’ve done it back to back. What’s going to be the motivation now? The motivation has got to be to try and do it again. It’s as simple as that.

“We want to be one of the best clubs in and in the world of football. “This is the level that we have to reach every year. It’s not just one year and then three years out. Every year you have to be competing.

“It was lovely to retain the title, of course. We knew how long it’s been since a team has retained it and it just shows the mentality in the group.”

This latest title also marked the eighth national crown in the last 11 seasons for Pep Guardiola, who has taken , and City to the top of their domestic leagues.

And Sterling is certain that the Spaniard has lost none of his enthusiasm for the game.

“He’s ready to go. That’s just him. He loves football more than anyone I know!” he added.

“I don’t know what will happen in the summer, you can have additions to the squad, you never know what will happen and as a group we’re always improving.

“When you have teams who are playing at a high level, then you have to do the exact same. I think that’s what next season will be like because I imagine every team, all of the top six teams, will be pushing hard.”