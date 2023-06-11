St Louis City vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between St. Louis and Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news

This Sunday, when St. Louis City and the Los Angeles Galaxy square off at CityPark, it will be worst versus first in Major League Soccer's Western Conference.

On Wednesday, St Louis lost 2-0 to Dallas after conceding twice in the final ten minutes, while the Galaxy defeated Real Salt Lake 3-2 in their previous domestic match.

Four teams are separated by two points, making the race for first in the Western conference fascinating if St. Louis slips up again.

The fact that two of their next three games will be played at home, where Bradley Carnell's team has dominated their opponents for the majority of the season and scored three or more goals six times, should give them more than enough reassurance.

The Dallas setback was only the second time in the regular season that they have lost by at least two goals, despite this team's experience with huge wins - seven of their nine victories have been by two goals or more.

They have only given up one goal in the first half all year at CityPark, and all but 10 of their goals so far in 2023 have been scored at home.

The Galaxy's US Open Cup fantasy came to an end on Wednesday when they lost to RSL by the same score, one week after barely holding on to a 3-2 victory in Utah.

Greg Vanney and his team can now fully concentrate on the league, which they desperately need given that LA has just 12 points from 15 games and has scored the second-fewest goals in the MLS this season.

The Galaxy have struggled defensively away from home throughout the season, giving up multiple strikes in five straight games.

Los Angeles has lost nine games after 15 games in 2023, four more than they did at the same point in 2022, and they now have half as many points as they did in 2022.

St Louis City vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Jun 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Venue: Citypark

St Louis City and LA Galaxy face off on Jun 11 at Citypark. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 10:00 am Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch St Louis City vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

St. Louis team news

St. Louis City duo Joakim Nilsson and Njabulo Blom will be unavailable for selection. While their defensive record hasn't been the most impressive, Bradley Carnell is expected to start with his usual four at the back with Jakob Nerwinski, Kyle Hiebert, Tim Parker and John Nelson.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Hiebert, Parker, Nelson; Lowen, Perez; Stroud, Vassilev, Gioacchini; Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season after having torn his ACL during LA Galaxy's US Open Cup defeat to Real Salt Lake.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Hernandez, Jovelic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

St Louis and LA Galaxy have never faced each other in an official tournament before. They did, however, face off during the preseason, which end in a 4-1 win for the Galaxy.

