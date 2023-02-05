St Johnstone vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream St Johnstone against Celtic on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic are set to face St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership clash at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

After losing seven straight matches in all competitions, St Johnstone got back to winning ways in the last game week, where they beat Motherwell 2-0.

Since their defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League in November, Celtic have gone unbeaten in their last 14 games and will hope to extend that streak on Sunday and increase their lead at the top of the table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

St Johnstone vs Celtic: date & kick-off time

Game:

St Johnstone vs Celtic

Date:

February 5, 2023

Kick-off:

12:00 pm GMT / 7:00 am ET / 5:30 pm IST

Venue:

McDiarmid Park

How to watch St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and can be streamed live on NOW TV and Celtic TV.

In the United States (US), the match will be live-streamed on Celtic TV.

In India, the match is unavailable to watch.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

NA

Celtic TV

UK

Sky Sports

Celtic TV, NOW TV

India

NA

NA

St Johnstone team news and squad

St Johnstone will be without Ryan McGowan, Charlie Gilmour and Chris Kane due to injuries. The rest of the squad members are fit for selection.

Possible St Johnstone XI: Matthews; Wright, Mitchell, Gordon, Considine, Brown; Phillips, Hallberg, MacPherson; May, Clark

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Matthews, Parish.

Defenders

Gordon, McGowan, Considine, Mitchell, Montgomery, Gallacher, Booth, Brown.

Midfielders

MacPherson, Sandford, Crawford, Phillips, Wright, Wotherspoon, Kucheryavyi, Ballantyne, Carey, McLennan.

Forwards

May, Clark, Bair, Murphy

Celtic team news and squad

Coach Ange Postecoglou has no major injury concerns ahead of their league clash against St. Johnstone.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Abada

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard

Defenders

Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor

Midfielders

Mooy, Turnbull, O'Riley, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor, Iwata

Forwards

Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota, Hyeon-gyu

