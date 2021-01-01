Sporting want to make Spain international Porro's loan move from Man City permanent

The Portuguese leaders have an €8.5million purchase agreement for the defender as part of his deal after he impressed in his first season at the club

Portuguese club Sporting CP want to exercise the purchase clause in the deal as part of Pedro Porro’s loan from Manchester City, Goal can confirm.

The Spain international moved to Sporting at the start of the season on a two-year loan deal with the possibility of making the move permanent.

After helping the club to the top of the Primeira Liga and to the verge of a first Portuguese title in 19 years, Sporting want to exercise his buyout clause worth €8.5 million (£7.5m).

Why is the defender wanted?

Porro has been outstanding for Sporting this season, earning the league’s best defender of the month awards for November, December and January.

Only missing one league game, he has helped the leaders to remain unbeaten all season and also scored the only goal in the Allianz Cup final victory over Braga.

The 21-year-old has flourished in the attacking system playing as a wing-back under Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.

Is there any competition for his signature?

Porro is contracted to City until 2024 but the move to Sporting will go through if the player agrees to make the switch permanent too.

But his impressive form has seen him attract interest from Spain after he won his first international cap for Luis Enrique's side against Georgia in March.

City are currently well-stocked for right-backs with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo in Pep Guardiola’s squad but the Premier League side would be likely to put a buyback clause in any future deal.

How has his career gone so far?

As a youngster, he played for the small Extremadura club Don Benito before moving to Rayo Vallecano in 2015.

He then switched to Girona where he was highly rated in the club's academy before he moved again to their sister club City.

Porro join Real Valladolid on loan, just four days after signing for City, but struggled for form in his 12 months there and made just 15 appearances for the La Liga club.

