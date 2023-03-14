Sporting CP U19 vs Liverpool U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League quarter-final

How to watch and stream Sporting U19 against Liverpool U19 in the UEFA Youth League on TV and online in the United States.

Liverpool and Sporting CP's U19 sides will be looking to make their first UEFA Youth League semi-finals when the two sides clash at Stadium Aurelio Pereira on Tuesday.

The Portuguese outfit haven't lost in seven matches since the 4-0 defeat to last year's winners, Benfica, in the quarter-finals, and have won their last four home games in the competition.

Barry Lewtas is also tasked to improve on the Reds' quarter-finals finish in the UEFA Youth League, having edged Porto on 6-5 penalties in this season's Round of 16, while Sporting recorded a convincing 5-1 victory over Ajax.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US and stream live online.

Sporting CP U19 vs Liverpool U19 date & kick-off time

Game: Sporting CP U19 vs Liverpool U19 Date: March 14, 2023 Kick-off: 8am ET Venue: Stadium Aurelio Pereira, Alcochete

How to watch Sporting CP U19 vs Liverpool U19 on TV & live stream online

The UEFA Youth League game between Sporting U19 and Liverpool U19 is not selected for telecast in the United States (US). However, the game can be streamed via UEFA.tv.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A UEFA.tv

Sporting CP U19 team news & squad

Diego Callai is the first choice in between the sticks, with the back four likely to be marshalled by Gilberto Batista and Joao Muniz.

Fatawu Issahaku scored a hat-trick against Ajax, and was joined by Mateus and Rodrigo Marques on the scoresheet.

Sporting CP U19 possible XI: Callai; Esteves, Batista, Muniz, Travassos; Marques, Justo, Mateus; Issahaku, Ribeiro, Moreira

Position Players Goalkeepers Pinto, Callai, F. Silva, Beruashvili Defenders Pereira, Nazihho, J. Silva, D. Monteiro, Lamba, Esteves, M. Monteiro, Travassos, Muniz, P. Silva, Marques, Batista, Rodrigo Dias Midfielders Santos, Balde, Essugo, Mendes, Mateus, Arreiol, Tiago Otavio, Justo, Mendonca, Cruz, Besugo Forwards Anjos, Ramalho, Micael Sanha, Mane, Marques, Nel, Moreira, Issahaku, Ribeiro, Cabral, Sanca, Tavares

Liverpool U19 team news & squad

With Harvey Davies in goal, U18 full-backs Josh Davidson and Calum Scanlon made their European debuts for the club and are set to continue in their respective positions.

Melkamu Frauendorf equalised following a Ben Doak assist against Porto at the Academy, and Luca Stephenson struck the decisive penalty in sudden death. All should be key figures once again.

Liverpool U19 possible XI: Davies; Davidson, Mc-Laughlin-Miles, Jonas, Scanlon; Stephenson, Corness, Clark; Doak, Koumas, Frauendorf, Doak, Koumas