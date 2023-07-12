Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Sporting KC and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas and Real Salt Lake will renew their rivalry at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday night as the two sides aims to move into MLS playoff places.

Starting with the hosts, although Sporting KC began the month with a stellar 3-0 romp against Vancouver, Peter Vermes’ side have largely struggled for consistency after slightly recovering from a disastrous start to the season, winning two, drawing two and losing two of their last six.

At the weekend, they looked destined to come out with all three points in Houston, Alan Pulido’s brace giving the Wizards a 2-1 advantage, only for the Dynamo to equalise in the 98th minute.

They are currently languishing in tenth, just below the play-off line. Although Peter Vermes’ men have won four of their last six back in Missouri, they face an uphill battle against high-flying rivals Real Salt Lake.

The visitors, meanwhile, demolished Orlando City 4-0 in Utah, with Chicho Arango marking his debut with the opener, before Justen Glad, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio all joined the party.

That means Pablo Mastroeni’s side extended their unbeaten run to seven matches, winning five of them, a positive run of results that leaves the Claret and Cobalt all the way up in fourth, just five points off top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Sporting KC vs Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

How to watch Sporting KC vs Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Sporting KC team news

Nemanja Radoja will be assessed late before the game after the Serbian midfielder missed the recent trip to Houston Dynamo due to a knock. In fact, Sporting KC have several players out due to injury, including the likes of Graham Zusi, Kortne Ford, Tim Melia and William Agada, all of whom are dealing with long-term problems.

Mexican forward Alan Pulido, who has netted 10 goals so far this MLS regular season, including three on penalty kicks, will continue to lead the line for Sporting KC. He will be supported in attack by Hungarian Daniel Salloi and Jhonny Russell, who have four and two goals, respectively.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: McIntosh; Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Leibold; Thommy, Walter, Kinda; Russell, Salloi, Pulido

Position Players Goalkeepers: McIntosh, Pulskamp Defenders: Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Leibold, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Castellanos, Rindov, Ndenbe Midfielders: Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores , Kinda

Forwards: Pulido, Salloi, Russell, Afrifa,

Salt Lake team news

Unlike his counterpart in the opposite dugout, Real Salt Lake boss Pablo Mastroeni has no fresh injury concerns to cope with. The only unavailable players are Zack Farnsworth and Erik Holt, both of whom are missing due to long-term issues.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Eneli, Glad, Vera, Brody; Julio, Ojeda, Ruiz, Luna; Arango, Kreilach

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman, Loffelsend Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul, Arango

Head-to-Head Record

Real Salt Lake have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City in the recent meetings, winning three of the last five clashes between the two sides (L2).

Date Match Competition 9/2/23 Salt Lake 2(2)-2(1) Kansas City Carolina Challenge Cup 18/7/22 Salt Lake 3-0 Kansas City MLS (Regular Season) 26/3/22 Kansas City 1-0 Salt Lake MLS (Regular Season) 28/11/21 Kansas City 1-2 Salt Lake MLS Cup play-off (Conference Semi-Finals) 7/11/21 Kansas City 1-0 Salt Lake MLS (Regular Season)

