Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Sporting Kansas City is set to take on Los Angeles FC on Sunday in a MLS match. LAFC leads the Western Conference standings, while Sporting KC is 12th in the same conference.

This is the first meeting of the 2022 season between these teams, but the sides did face three times in 2021, with Sporting KC winning the first two meetings and LAFC taking the final one.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Sporting KC roster Goalkeepers Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia Defenders Sweat, Fontas, Voloder, Isimat-Mirin, Zusi, Ford, Ndenbe, Pierre, Rad Midfielders Rosell, Espinoza, Davis, Hernandez, Duke, Walter, Tzionis Forwards Russell, Shelton, Vujnovic, Salloi, Cisneros

Sporting KC finished third in the Western Conference last season, behind only Colorado and Seattle. That finished qualified the team for the 2022 Leagues Cup. In the MLS playoffs, the team beat Vancouver in the first round before losing to Real Salt Lake in the conference semifinals.

This season, the team has two wins and five losses through its first seven contests. That includes losses in its last two matches, losing 1-0 to Vancouver and then 2-1 to Nashville, with Rémi Walter scoring the team’s lone goal of that match. Walter now leads the team in goals this season with two.

Predicted Sporting Kansas City starting XI: Zusi, Isimat-Mirin, Fontás, Sweat, Walter, Espinoza, Duke, Russell, Shelton, Salloi; Melia.

Position LAFC roster Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Fall, Palacios, Traore, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Kim, Henry, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Ginella, Cifuentes, Rodriguez, Duenas, Acosta Forwards Blessing, Arango, Vela, Tajouri-Shradi, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Musovski

LAFC is off to a strong start to this MLS campaign, with four wins, one draw and one loss through its first six matches. Only Philadelphia has won more games.

This comes after a disappointing 2021 season that saw the team finish ninth in the Western Conference, the first time in the club’s short history that it had missed the postseason.

The team is coming off of a 2-1 loss to the LA Galaxy on Saturday. Despite leading 17-9 in shots and 7-2 in shots on target, LAFC would only manage the lone goal from Cristian Arango, which came in the 79th minute with the team already down 2-0.

Predicted LAFC starting XI: Palacios, Mbacke Fall, Murillo, Hollingshead, Acosta, Ilie, Cifuentes, Rodríguez, Vela, Opoku; Crepeau

Last five results

Sporting KC results LAFC results Sporting KC 1-2 Nashville (Apr 9) LA Galaxy 2-1 LAFC (Apr 9) Vancouver 1-0 Sporting KC (Apr 2) Orlando 2-4 LAFC (Apr 2) Sporting KC 1-0 Real Salt Lake (Mar 26) LAFC 3-1 Vancouver (Mar 20) Chicago 3-1 Sporting KC (Mar 19) Miami 0-2 LAFC (Mar 12) Colorado 2-0 Sporting KC (Mar 12) LAFC 1-1 Portland Timbers (Mar 6)

Head-to-head