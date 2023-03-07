Spend the night at Ted Lasso's favourite pub! Annette Badland to host three stays at The Crown and Anchor in celebration of season 3 release

AFC Richmond and their loveable American coach are back for a new series, and you can now follow in their footsteps

Ted Lasso - the Emmy award-winning Apple TV show - will be making a triumphant return to the small screen on March 15 and to celebrate the release of season three, diehard followers of all things AFC Richmond are being given the chance to spend the night at the The Crown & Anchor pub.

Lasso’s favourite haunt for a pre or post-match pint, which is called The Prince’s Head in real life, is throwing open its doors on Airbnb, with Mae – the loveable landlord played by Annette Badland – set to be on hand to fill hosting duties.

The unofficial meeting place for Richmond players and coaches, which is situated just around the corner from Lasso’s apartment, is preparing to welcome up to four guests for three overnight stays on October 23, 24 and 25, 2023.

How much will a night at The Crown & Anchor cost?

Apple TV

Guests can pay just £11 a night – a nod towards the number of players on a football pitch – for the opportunity to sample the same traditional English pub atmosphere as Lasso and Co get to experience in the popular television series.

Badland, in her role as Mae, has said: “The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond - it’s where friends, colleagues and team-mates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation.

“That’s why I’m pleased to host guests (and take the night off!). Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we’re Richmond ‘til we die!”

What is included in a stay at The Crown & Anchor?

Ted Lasso/Goal composite

An overnight stay at the famous watering hole will give guests an opportunity to:

Enjoy pub fare from The Prince’s Head while discussing their favourite moments from the show.

Cheer on the beloved local Richmond sports teams, decked out in AFC Richmond gear, of course.

Take part in a competitive round of darts - whether left or right-handed - or aiming for the highest score on the pinball machine.

Take a seat at Ted’s favourite table in the pub and challenge their fellow guests to a round of chess.

Show off their karaoke skills with a rendition of their favourite song.

Try those biscuits and enjoy them over some English tea (or as Ted calls it “garbage water”).

How to book a stay at The Crown & Anchor

Ted Lasso fans will be able to start piecing together plans for a night at The Crown & Anchor from Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Guests, who are responsible for their own travel to and from Richmond, can make booking requests at airbnb.com/tedlasso.