Spain Women vs Zambia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Spain and Zambia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain Women will look to make it into the knockouts of the 2023 Women's World Cup with a game to spare when they meet Zambia Women in a Group C game on Wednesday.

La Roja picked up a 3-0 win in their opening game against Costa Rica, while Zambia's debut run at the tournament started with a 5-0 loss to Japan.

A second win for Jorge Vilda's side would secure them a spot in the round of 16 should Japan and Costa Rica play out a draw in the other game; but if Japan win instead, a draw will be enough for Spain.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain Women vs Zambia Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 am EDT Venue: Eden Park

The FIFA Women's World Cup game between Spain and Zambia is scheduled for July 26, 2023, at the Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 3:30 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain Women vs Zambia Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Telemundo, Sling TV, FS1 and fuboTV and is available to stream online live through Peacock.

Team news & squads

Spain Women team news

It is unlikely that Alexia Putellas would be ready to start yet after fighting back from a long-term ACL injury, despite getting 14 minutes as a substitute against Costa Rica.

As such, Vilda is expected to go with the same XI with Esther Gonzalez featuring up front. Gonzalez was joined by midfielder Aitana Bonmati on the scoresheet the last time out, while Jenni Hermoso saw her penalty saved.

Athenea del Castillo and Salma Paralluelo will play on the wings.

Spain Women possible XI: Misa; Batlle, Paredes, Ivana, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira; Del Castillo, Hermoso, Paralluelo; Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coll, Misa, Salon Defenders: Andres, Batlle, Carmona, Codina, Galvez, Hernandez, Paredes Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Zornoza Forwards: Caldentey, Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Hermoso, Redondo, Navarro, Paralluelo

Zambia Women team news

Goalkeeper Catherine Musonda is suspended for the tie after being sent off with two yellow cards in the Japan loss, as Eunice Sakala would deputise behind center-backs Agness Musase and Lushomo Mweemba.

Meanwhile, Zambia boss Bruce Mwape will be hoping for Barbra Banda to deliver in in the final third as the rest of the lineup is expected to remain the same.

Zambia Women possible XI: Sakala; Belemu, Musase, Mweemba, Tembo; S. Banda, Lungu, Katongo; Kundananji, Mapepa, B. Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: L. Lungu, Sakala Defenders: Soko, Mweemba, Mulenga, Belemu, Tembo, Musase, E. Banda, Phiri Midfielders: S. Banda, Wilombe, Mubanga, Selemani, Katongo, I. Lungu, Chanda, Chitundu Forwards: Lubandji, B. Banda, Kundananji, Mapepa

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations will face each other across all competitions.

