Spain vs Portugal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Thursday, with Spain and Portugal meeting in the group stage of the tournament.

These teams have a long history against each other, with Spain holding an 18-6 all-time advantage, with 15 draws. The last three matches have been draws, including 0-0 friendlies in 2020 and 2021.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Spain vs Portugal Date June 2, 2022 Times 2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 1 fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Spain roster Goalkeepers Simón, Raya, Sanchez Defenders Alba, Azpilicueta, Carvajal, Torres, Martínez, Garcia, Llorente, Alonso Midfielders Busquets, Koke, Rodri, Olmo, Llorente, Soler, Gavi Forwards Morata, Asensio, Torres, Sarabia, Fati, De Tomás

Spain enters this tournament as one of the presumptive favorites. The team finished second to France the last time the Nations League was played.

La Roja enters this match on a four-game win streak, with the team’s last loss coming to France back in October in that aforementioned Nations League final. Since then, Spain has allowed just one goal, in a 2-1 win over Albania.

Sergio Busquets was named UEFA Nations League Player of the Finals last year. The Barcelona midfielder has made 133 appearances for the Spanish national team.

Predicted Spain starting XI: Ferran Torres, Morata, Sarabia, Gavi, Busquets, Koke, Alba, Eric Garcia, Torres, Carvajal; Simon

Position Portugal roster Goalkeepers Costa, Patrício, Silva Defenders Pereira, Carmo, Duarte, Cancelo, Dalot, Pepe, Mendes, Guerreiro Midfielders Fernandes, Moutinho, Palhinha, Nunes, Otávio, Neves, Vitinha, Carvalho Forwards A. Silva, B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota, Guedes, Leão, Horta

Portugal won the inaugural Nations League in 2018-19, but failed to advance to the playoff last year, finishing second to France in group A3.

The team has been up and down over the last year. It suffered a surprising 1-0 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020, then won five in a row after that before losing a World Cup qualifier to Serbia. The team has won both of its matches in 2022.

Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most caps and goals for Portugal.

Predicted Portugal starting XI: Cancelo, Pepe, Pereira, Mendes, Fernandes, Moutinho, Silva, Otávio, Ronaldo, Jota; Costa

Last five results

Spain results Portugal results Spain 5-0 Iceland (Mar 29) Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia (Mar 29) Spain 2-1 Albania (Mar 26) Portugal 3-1 Turkey (Mar 24) Spain 1-0 Sweden (Nov 14 2021) Portugal 1-2 Serbia (Nov 14 2021) Greece 0-1 Spain (Nov 11 2021) Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal (Nov 11 2021) Spain 1-2 France (Oct 10 2021) Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg (Oct 12 2021)

Head-to-head