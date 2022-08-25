Spain vs Netherlands: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup continues on Thursday with Spain and the Netherlands meeting in the first semi-final match-up.
Neither of these teams have won this tournament before, but Spain did come second in the 2018 event.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Spain vs Netherlands
|Aug 25, 2022
|6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
In the United States (US), FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|FOX Sports 1
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Spain roster
|Goalkeepers
|Nanclares, Font, Xin
|Defenders
|Tejada, Majarín, Medina, Lloris, Laborde, Sarasola, Elexpuru
|Midfielders
|Mingueza, Bartel, Benitez, Pinedo, Zubieta
|Forwards
|Álvarez, Vignola, Gabarro, Paralluelo, Uria, Martínez
An opening draw with Brazil has been followed by three wins on the bounce for Spain - each a little nervier than the last.
Having edged Mexico to make the last four, they will have their heart set on finishing their time on Costa Rica on a high note - and going one better than they did previously.
Predicted Spain starting XI: Font; Majarín, Tejada, Lloris, Medina; Pinedo, Mingueza, Zubieta; Alvarez, Gabarro, Paralluelo.
|Position
|Netherlands roster
|Goalkeepers
|Dinkla, Alkemade, Liefting
|Defenders
|Everaerts, Auée, Van Diemen, Nijstad, Meijer, Koeleman, Walk
|Midfielders
|Foederer, Peddemors, Noordman, Van Bentem, Van Gool
Forwards
|Rijsbergen, Koopman, Henry, Hulswit, Martina, Hulst
In a European lockout, the Netherlands have bounced back from an opening loss to heavyweights Japan to work their way to the semi-finals.
They could set up a rematch if they beat their foe today, but they will know Spain will present a different test to the one Nigeria posed in the last-eight.
Predicted Netherlands starting XI: Alkemade; Koeleman, Van Diemen, Auee, Everaerts; Noordman, Foederer, Van Gool; Rijsbergen, Henry, Hulswit
Last five results
|Spain results
|Netherlands results
|Spain 1-0 Mexico (Aug 20)
|Nigeria 0-2 Netherlands (Aug 21)
|Australia 0-3 Spain (Aug 16)
|Netherlands 4-1 Ghana (Aug 17)
|Costa Rica 0-5 Spain (Aug 13)
|United States 0-3 Netherlands (Aug 14)
|Spain 0-0 Brazil (Aug 10)
|Japan 1-0 Netherlands (Aug 11)
|Spain 0-3 United States (Aug 4)
|United States 2 (7)-(6) 2 Netherlands (Jun 28)