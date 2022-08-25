Spain vs Netherlands: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's the semi-final frontier for these two European heavyweights - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup continues on Thursday with Spain and the Netherlands meeting in the first semi-final match-up.

Neither of these teams have won this tournament before, but Spain did come second in the 2018 event.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Spain vs Netherlands Date Aug 25, 2022 Times 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Spain roster Goalkeepers Nanclares, Font, Xin Defenders Tejada, Majarín, Medina, Lloris, Laborde, Sarasola, Elexpuru Midfielders Mingueza, Bartel, Benitez, Pinedo, Zubieta Forwards Álvarez, Vignola, Gabarro, Paralluelo, Uria, Martínez

An opening draw with Brazil has been followed by three wins on the bounce for Spain - each a little nervier than the last.

Having edged Mexico to make the last four, they will have their heart set on finishing their time on Costa Rica on a high note - and going one better than they did previously.

Predicted Spain starting XI: Font; Majarín, Tejada, Lloris, Medina; Pinedo, Mingueza, Zubieta; Alvarez, Gabarro, Paralluelo.

Position Netherlands roster Goalkeepers Dinkla, Alkemade, Liefting Defenders Everaerts, Auée, Van Diemen, Nijstad, Meijer, Koeleman, Walk Midfielders Foederer, Peddemors, Noordman, Van Bentem, Van Gool Forwards Rijsbergen, Koopman, Henry, Hulswit, Martina, Hulst

In a European lockout, the Netherlands have bounced back from an opening loss to heavyweights Japan to work their way to the semi-finals.

They could set up a rematch if they beat their foe today, but they will know Spain will present a different test to the one Nigeria posed in the last-eight.

Predicted Netherlands starting XI: Alkemade; Koeleman, Van Diemen, Auee, Everaerts; Noordman, Foederer, Van Gool; Rijsbergen, Henry, Hulswit

Last five results