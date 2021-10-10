Spain vs France: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Spain and France will go head to head for the second European international honour of the year when the pair meet in the final of the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals in Milan.

Luis Enrique's La Roja gained revenge for Euro 2020 against hosts Italy, while Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus saw off Belgium - and now, the pair will face off for the top prize at San Siro.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Spain vs France Date October 10, 2021 Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Spain roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Sanchez, Simon Defenders Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Martinez, Garcia, Reguilon, Porro, Alonso, Laporte Midfielders Busquets, Koke, Gavi, Roberto, Rodri, Fornals, Merino, Oyarzabal Forwards Gil, Pino, Ferran Torres, Sarabia

Having brought to an end Italy's much-discussed unbeaten run in wildly entertaining fashion earlier this week, La Roja have already laid the biggest ghost of their year to bed in gaining their Euro 2020 revenge.

For Luis Enrique and his side - littered with young Olympians - victory at San Siro once more this weekend will be all the sweeter, with an unchanged line-up likely in store for them.

Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alonso; Koke, Busquets, Gavi; Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal.

Position France roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Costin, Maignan Defenders Pavard, Kimpembe, Varane, Kounde, Dubois, Upamecano, Digne, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez Midfielders Pogba, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Veretout Forwards Griezmann, Martial, Mbappe, Diaby, Benzema, Ben Yedder

After backing up their Russia 2018 World Cup triumph with disappointments in their initial Nations League run and then Euro 2020, Les Bleus' victory over Belgium will have restored faith for Didier Deschamps and company amid a trying week.

Kylian Mbappe's suggestion that he may be unwanted at international level didn't stop him from putting his penalty hoodoo to bed in the semi-final and he will likely lead an unchanged side.

Predicted France starting XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, L. Hernandez; Pavard, Pogba, Rabiot, T. Hernandez; Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappe.

Recent results and head-to-head

Last five results

Italy results Spain results Italy 1-2 Spain (Oct 6) Belgium 2-3 France (Oct 7) Kosovo 0-2 Spain (Sep 8) France 2-0 Finland (Sep 7) Spain 4-0 Georgia (Sep 5) Ukraine 1-1 France (Sep 4) Sweden 2-1 Spain (Sep 2) France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep 1) Italy 1 (4)-(2) 1 Spain (Jul 6) France 3 (4)-(5) 3 Switzerland (Jun 28)

Head-to-head