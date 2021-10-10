Spain vs France: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Spain and France will go head to head for the second European international honour of the year when the pair meet in the final of the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals in Milan.
Luis Enrique's La Roja gained revenge for Euro 2020 against hosts Italy, while Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus saw off Belgium - and now, the pair will face off for the top prize at San Siro.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Spain vs France
|Date
|October 10, 2021
|Times
|2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's Nations League Finals soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Spain roster
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Sanchez, Simon
|Defenders
|Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Martinez, Garcia, Reguilon, Porro, Alonso, Laporte
|Midfielders
|Busquets, Koke, Gavi, Roberto, Rodri, Fornals, Merino, Oyarzabal
|Forwards
|Gil, Pino, Ferran Torres, Sarabia
Having brought to an end Italy's much-discussed unbeaten run in wildly entertaining fashion earlier this week, La Roja have already laid the biggest ghost of their year to bed in gaining their Euro 2020 revenge.
For Luis Enrique and his side - littered with young Olympians - victory at San Siro once more this weekend will be all the sweeter, with an unchanged line-up likely in store for them.
Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alonso; Koke, Busquets, Gavi; Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal.
|Position
|France roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lloris, Costin, Maignan
|Defenders
|Pavard, Kimpembe, Varane, Kounde, Dubois, Upamecano, Digne, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez
|Midfielders
|Pogba, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Veretout
|Forwards
|Griezmann, Martial, Mbappe, Diaby, Benzema, Ben Yedder
After backing up their Russia 2018 World Cup triumph with disappointments in their initial Nations League run and then Euro 2020, Les Bleus' victory over Belgium will have restored faith for Didier Deschamps and company amid a trying week.
Kylian Mbappe's suggestion that he may be unwanted at international level didn't stop him from putting his penalty hoodoo to bed in the semi-final and he will likely lead an unchanged side.
Predicted France starting XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, L. Hernandez; Pavard, Pogba, Rabiot, T. Hernandez; Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappe.
Recent results and head-to-head
Last five results
|Italy results
|Spain results
|Italy 1-2 Spain (Oct 6)
|Belgium 2-3 France (Oct 7)
|Kosovo 0-2 Spain (Sep 8)
|France 2-0 Finland (Sep 7)
|Spain 4-0 Georgia (Sep 5)
|Ukraine 1-1 France (Sep 4)
|Sweden 2-1 Spain (Sep 2)
|France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep 1)
|Italy 1 (4)-(2) 1 Spain (Jul 6)
|France 3 (4)-(5) 3 Switzerland (Jun 28)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|3/28/2017
|France 0–2 Spain
|9/4/2014
|France 1–0 Spain
|3/26/2013
|France 0–1 Spain
|10/16/2012
|Spain 1–1 France
|6/23/2012
|France 0–2 Spain