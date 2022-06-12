Spain vs Czech Republic: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Having played a 2-2 draw out earlier this month, both teams are on the hunt for victory to see out the summer

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Sunday, with Spain and the Czech Republic meeting in a Group A2 encounter.

Watch Spain vs Czech Republic on fuboTV (Get Access Now)

In what will be the last encounter of the summer campaign for these two sides, both La Roja and their visitors will be looking to finish on a high note.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Spain vs Czech Republic Date June 12, 2022 Times 2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT Stream fubo TV (Get Access Now)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fubo TV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX fubo TV (Get Access Now)

Team news & rosters

Position Spain roster Goalkeepers Simon, Raya, Sanchez Defenders Alba, Azpilicueta, Carvajal, Torres, Martinez, Garcia, Llorente, Alonso Midfielders Busquets, Koke, Rodri, Olmo, Llorente, Soler, Gavi Forwards Morata, Asensio, Torres, Sarabia, Fati, De Tomás

It hasn't quite been the all-singing, all-dancing Nations League campaign La Roja might have hoped for but they can end the summer portion on a high note and give themselves a boost heading into the autumn.

Having struggled to get past their visitors in the return fixture previously, they'll have just as much incentive to come up with the goods this time around.

Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Torres, Garcia, Alba; Llorente, Busquets, Gavi; Asensio, Morata, Torres

Position Czech Republic roster Goalkeepers iVaclík, Pavlenka, Staněk Defenders Brabec, Coufal, Mateju, Zima, Jemelka, Petrasek, Havel, Zelený Midfielders Soucek, Jankto, Pesek, Sadilek, Cerny, Lingr, Krejci, Kalvach, Vlkanova Forwards Hlozek, Kuchta, Jurecka

With no World Cup at the tail-end of the year to look forward to, the visitors will have their heart set on delivering an impressive Nations League campaign before they turn their eye next year to reaching Euro 2024 in Germany.

Against last year's Euro 2020 semi-finalists, they'll hope to deliver another good showing after a 2-2 draw earlier this month.

Projected Czech Republic starting XI: Vaclik; Mateju, Brabec, Zima; Coufal, Kral, Soucek, Havel; Hlozek, Kuchta, Pesek

Last five results

Spain results Czech Republic results Switzerland 0-1 Spain (Jun 9) Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic (Jun 9) Czech Republic 2-2 Spain (Jun 5) Czech Republic 2-2 Spain (Jun 5) Spain 1-1 Portugal (Jun 2) Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland (Jun 2) Spain 5-0 Iceland (Mar 29) Wales 1-1 Czech Republic (Mar 29) Spain 2-1 Albania (Mar 26) Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (Mar 24)

Head-to-head