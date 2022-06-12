Spain vs Czech Republic: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Sunday, with Spain and the Czech Republic meeting in a Group A2 encounter.
In what will be the last encounter of the summer campaign for these two sides, both La Roja and their visitors will be looking to finish on a high note.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Spain vs Czech Republic
|Date
|June 12, 2022
|Times
|2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fubo TV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Spain roster
|Goalkeepers
|Simon, Raya, Sanchez
|Defenders
|Alba, Azpilicueta, Carvajal, Torres, Martinez, Garcia, Llorente, Alonso
|Midfielders
|Busquets, Koke, Rodri, Olmo, Llorente, Soler, Gavi
Forwards
|Morata, Asensio, Torres, Sarabia, Fati, De Tomás
It hasn't quite been the all-singing, all-dancing Nations League campaign La Roja might have hoped for but they can end the summer portion on a high note and give themselves a boost heading into the autumn.
Having struggled to get past their visitors in the return fixture previously, they'll have just as much incentive to come up with the goods this time around.
Predicted Spain starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Torres, Garcia, Alba; Llorente, Busquets, Gavi; Asensio, Morata, Torres
|Position
|Czech Republic roster
|Goalkeepers
|iVaclík, Pavlenka, Staněk
|Defenders
|Brabec, Coufal, Mateju, Zima, Jemelka, Petrasek, Havel, Zelený
|Midfielders
|Soucek, Jankto, Pesek, Sadilek, Cerny, Lingr, Krejci, Kalvach, Vlkanova
|Forwards
|Hlozek, Kuchta, Jurecka
With no World Cup at the tail-end of the year to look forward to, the visitors will have their heart set on delivering an impressive Nations League campaign before they turn their eye next year to reaching Euro 2024 in Germany.
Against last year's Euro 2020 semi-finalists, they'll hope to deliver another good showing after a 2-2 draw earlier this month.
Projected Czech Republic starting XI: Vaclik; Mateju, Brabec, Zima; Coufal, Kral, Soucek, Havel; Hlozek, Kuchta, Pesek
Last five results
|Spain results
|Czech Republic results
|Switzerland 0-1 Spain (Jun 9)
|Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic (Jun 9)
|Czech Republic 2-2 Spain (Jun 5)
|Czech Republic 2-2 Spain (Jun 5)
|Spain 1-1 Portugal (Jun 2)
|Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland (Jun 2)
|Spain 5-0 Iceland (Mar 29)
|Wales 1-1 Czech Republic (Mar 29)
|Spain 2-1 Albania (Mar 26)
|Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (Mar 24)
Head-to-head
Date
|Results
|6/5/2022
|Czech Republic 2-2 Spain
|6/13/2016
|Spain 1-0 Czech Republic
|10/7/2011
|Czech Republic 0-2 Spain
|25/3/2011
|Spain 2-1 Czech Republic
|6/8/1997
|Spain 1-0 Czech Republic