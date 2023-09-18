Chaos in the Spain locker-room! Players seek legal advice and travel plans before accepting call-up ahead of Nations League matches

Spain's women's national team players are frantically seeking legal advice and trying to make travel plans after receiving unexpected call-ups.

On Monday, Spain coach Montserrat Tome announced her squad for upcoming Women's Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland.

Tome - who replaced Jorge Vilda as coach in the fallout of the Luis Rubiales controversy - selected 20 players who on Friday co-signed a statement saying they were going to continue their national team boycott.

Despite the resignation of RFEF president Luis Rubiales - who striker Jenni Hermoso accuses of kissing her without consent - and his ally Vilda, the players said more structural change would need to happen for them to feel safe.

Article continues below

In her announcement, Tome said she had spoken with the players selected, but according to Relevo, that might not be strictly true. Relevo has reported that many of the players learned of their call-ups via television and social media, and that their clubs were not given prior warning.

The players are reportedly seeking legal advice regarding what would happen if they refuse the call-up - there is a possibility the RFEF could choose to take legal action.

Some squad members aren't even currently in Spain, so they would have to make their own last-minute travel arrangements in order to report for duty on Tuesday. Per the report, he RFEF has not even made plans for the squad to fly to Sweden for their match on Friday.

"I trust that the players are professionals," Tome said on Monday. "They come from being world champions. And I know they are going to be here with us tomorrow."

Tome did not select Hermoso in her squad on the grounds that it would be better for the 33-year-old not to be involved.

Despite Tome describing a new era of Spanish football on the horizon in her press conference Monday, it appears that the chaos surrounding the national team has not left the room.