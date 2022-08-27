Southampton vs Manchester United: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Red Devils are finally off the mark and seeking a second win of the season - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Manchester United make the trip down south to face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium. The Erik ten Hag era has finally notched a result to cheer this term after a Monday night win over Liverpool.

Now, the Dutchman takes his side on the road again with a selection of headaches about his starting XI - and the question whether he should stick or twist with a winning formula after omitting two of his biggest stars for the victory at Old Trafford.

Games Southampton vs Manchester United Date Aug 27, 2022 Times 7:30am ET, 4:30am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Southampton roster Goalkeepers McCarthy, Caballero, Lis, Bazunu Defenders Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Simeu, Valery Midfielders Romeu, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S. Armstrong, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott, Lavia Forwards A. Armstrong, Adams, Mara

A first win of the season against newly promoted Fulham, backed up by a routine triumph against Cambridge to progress to the next round of league cup action has got Southampton purring after a frustrating start.

They will very much fancy their chances on the basis of United's road form - albeit limited - this term, but Ralph Hasenhuttl will still know that his side need to pull out the showstoppers.

Predicted Southampton starting XI: Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Djenepo; Armstrong, Aribo; Adams.

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton Defenders Lindelöf, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Martínez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garner, McTominay, Mejbri, Casemiro Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Diallo, Sancho, Elanga, Chong, Shoretire, Garnacho

After two humiliating defeats, the buck might well have stopped with Erik ten Hag - and been thrown dramatically into reverse at Manchester United.

But so many questions remain. Can the Red Devils kick on? Where does new recruit Casemiro fit into the puzzle? And just what are the places of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire, dropped for the high-flying win against Liverpool? Answers remain up in the air.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Last five results

Southampton results Man Utd results Cambridge 0-3 Southampton (Aug 23) Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool (Aug 22) Leicester 1-2 Southampton (Aug 20) Brentford 4-0 Man Utd (Aug 13) Southampton 2-2 Leeds (Aug 13) Man Utd 1-2 Brighton (Aug 7) Spurs 4-1 Southampton (Aug 6) Man Utd 1-1 Vallecano (Jul 31) Southampton 1-2 Villarreal (Jul 30) Atletico 1-0 Man Utd (Jul 30)

