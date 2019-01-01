SAT 0930 Southampton vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Having slumped to a shock defeat against Crystal Palace, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils will look to pick up their first win in three at St Mary's

will look to get back to victorious ways and keep pace with their rivals when they travel to the south coast to face in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils slipped to a shock defeat against last time, with the Old Trafford club continuing to be embroiled in a heated media debate over penalties on the pitch and the subject of racial controversey off it.

Ralph Hasenhuttl clocked his first win of the campaign against last time out and picked up another victory in the in midweek, making them in-form hosts for their visitors at St Mary's.

Game Southampton vs Manchester United Date Saturday, August 31 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, and will be available to stream on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Southampton squad Goalkeepers McCarthy, Gunn, Lewis, Forster Defenders Yoshida, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bertrand, Bednarek, Valery, Ramsay, Soares, Hoedt, Vokins, Danso, McQueen Midfielders Elyounoussi, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Lemina, Hojbjerg, Slattery, Djenepo, Boufal, Smallbone, Hesketh Forwards Long, Obafemi, Carrillo, Adams, Ings, N'Lundulu, Redmond

Ralph Hasenhuttl is sweating on the fitness of both Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond follow injuries picked up in the Carabao Cup, with the latter almost certain to miss out.

Otherwise, he is likely to keep faith with the side that downed 10-men Brighton a week prior.

Potential Southampton starting XI: Gunn; Valery, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Danso; Hojbjerg, Romeu; Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Ings, Adams.

Position Man United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero, J.Pereira Defenders Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Young, Maguire Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, A. Pereira, Fred, Matic, McTominay, James, Gomes, Garner, Chong Forwards Rashford, Greenwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be forced to contend without striker Anthony Martial and defender Luke Shaw, after both picked up knocks in the defeat to Palace last weekend.

Marcus Rashford is likely to push for the lead striker position in his absence, while Ashley Young may pick up a recall at the back.

Potential Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Pogba, McTominay; James, Lingard, Greenwood; Rashford.

Betting & Match Odds

United are the comfortable favourites for the win at 21/20 with bet365. Southampton are meanwhile priced 14/5 while a draw is available for 23/10.

Match Preview

Having failed to draw winning blood now in both of their games since their eye-catching opening-weekend demolition of , Manchester United will look for a first victory in three when they travel to Southampton this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were the talk of the town after they batted away their fellow top-four hopefuls with an impressive showing, but the sturdy stumbling block of Wolverhampton Wanderers and a shock loss to Crystal Palace has since dampened their spark considerably.

With a continued media debate raging around them over their penalty practices, and both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford the subject of racial abuse from fans, the Red Devils will be desperate to turn things back around on the field before they enter freefall.

Against Saints, they face another opponent no stranger to offering surprises, with Ralph Hasenhuttl knowing how to score an upset to boot, making their task all the more tricky.

With Anthony Martial set to miss up on front, much will fall on Rashford, but eyes will also be firmly turned towards the back too, where United were arguably too complacent against the Eagles.

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, both called up for duty this week, still have something to prove in defence.

Former United and current man Gerard Pique believes that the former, who became the most expensive defender in the world with his move from Leicester, can particularly help Solskjaer's side thrive and return to the peak of English football.

"Culturally they invest a lot in good defenders and Harry Maguire is a great defender," he stated. "I hope that they can be at the top again.

"Manchester United in the last few years they have been fighting to qualify for the but they have to be trying to win the Premier League. I hope with this signing they can return to the top."

One player the visitors won't have in their squad however is Alexis Sanchez, with the notorious flop finally offloaded on loan to following an underwhelming spell at Old Trafford.