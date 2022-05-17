Southampton vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Liverpool face a do-or-die penultimate encounter of the Premier League season to keep their unlikely hopes of a quadruple alive when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday.

Fresh from FA Cup glory, the Reds are still on the back foot in the battle for the league crown, and must win to stay in the race - but face a difficult test against a stubborn Saints side.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Southampton roster Goalkeepers McCarthy, Caballero, Lewis, Forster Defenders Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Small, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery Midfielders Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S. Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Chauke Forwards Long, A. Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Walcott, Olaigbe

A three-goal defeat to Brentford has left a feeling of deflation at St Mary's Stadium in its wake, after a season where Saints have showcased some glorious promise - and some less-than-convincing results to boot.

But they could be unlikely kingmakers if they pull off a big result against a Liverpool time cranked into overdrive on a busy fixture list - and the hosts may just fancy their chances.

Predicted Southampton starting XI: Forster; Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams, Broja.

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

The buzz of another trophy triumph will still be ringing in the ears of the Reds - and Jurgen Klopp will hope they can turn it into momentum over the last three games of the season.

The Premier League is out of their hands, but they will fight tooth and nail to stay in the hunt - even if stars like Mohamed Salah could miss the cut with an eye on the Champions League final at the end of the month.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Last five results

Southampton results Liverpool results Brentford 3-0 Southampton (May 7) Chelsea 0 (5)-(6) 0 Liverpool (May 14) Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace (Apr 30) Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool (May 10) Brighton 2-2 Southampton (Apr 24) Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham (May 7) Burnley 2-0 Southampton (Apr 21) Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (May 3) Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 16) Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Apr 30)

Head-to-head