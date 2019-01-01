Southampton vs Fulham TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Claudio Ranieri's side travel to St Mary's to face the Saints in what could be described as a relegation six-pointer

host on Wednesday night with both teams staring relegation in the face and desperate to pick up points in their bids for survival.

The Saints have slumped back into poor form after a promising start under Ralph Hassenhuttl, while Fulham are still looking poor all over the pitch since the arrival of Claudio Ranieri.

Southampton can move out of the drop zone with a win against Fulham at St Mary's, leapfrogging fellow strugglers .

The visitors are too far adrift to move anywhere in the table beyond 19th, but they could close the gap on Cardiff in 17th to five points and the Saints in 18th to four points.

Game Southampton vs Fulham Date Wednesday, February 27 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be shown on television or streamed.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Southampton players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Forster, Gunn, Rose Defenders Vestergaard, Hoedt, Stephens, Yoshida, Bednarek, Targett, Cedric, Bertrand Midfielders Lemina, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Davis, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Hojbjerg Forwards Ings, Austin, Long, Gallagher

Mario Lemina is unavailable for this game as he is out with an abdominal strain.

Possible Southampton starting XI: McCarthy; Cedric, Vestergaard, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Hojbjerg; Redmond, Armstrong, Elyounoussi; Ings

Position Fulham players Goalkeepers Fabri, Rico, Bettinelli Defenders Mawson, Nordtveit, Bryan, Odoi, Ream, Christie, Le Marchand, S.Sessegnon, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders Chambers, Cairney, Seri, Cisse, Anguissa, Forwards Mitrovic, Kebano, Ayite, Babel, Markovic, Schurrle, R. Sessegnon,

Alfie Mawson may return to action in this match whilst Marcus Bettinelli is out with an injury.

Possible Fulham starting XI: Rico, Christie, Ream, Nordtveit, Bryan; Cairney, Chambers, Seri, Sessegnon; Babel, Mitrovic

& Match Odds

Southampton are odds on favourites to win this match at 19/20. Fulham are available to back at 16/5 whilst the draw is 13/5.

Match Preview

It has been a miserable season for both of these sides which they can only hope to end with surviving relegation.

Southampton have the opportunity to move out of the drop zone against Fulham whereas anything but a win for the Whites would pretty much confirm their return to the Championship.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in the reverse fixture, which was Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge, and the Italian will need his star striker to be at his very best if they are to get anything here.

Ranieri's optimism is fading, admitting that it would be a miraculous run of form if Fulham survived this season after their loss at West Ham.

“It will be a miracle,” said Ranieri. “But we must fight together. If you fight you have one chance, if you don’t you won’t.”

Southampton, on the other hand, have a real shot at survival if they can recapture the form shown upon Hasenhuttl's arrival.

Cardiff, , , and Newcastle will all be looking behind them at the result in this relegation six-pointer.