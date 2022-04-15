Southampton vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
Arsenal will look to keep pace in the race for the top four in the Premier League when they make the trip to face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium this weekend.
Watch Southampton vs Arsenal on fuboTV (try for free)
With a three-point gap to Tottenham heading into the latest round of fixtures, the Gunners need to win to keep pace with their north London rivals in the hunt for a Champions League spot.
Editors' Picks
- 'We can sleep in the summer!' - Liverpool fans ready for travel chaos for Wembley showdown with Man City
- Franco Carboni: Argentine teenager out to become Inter's new Zanetti
- 'We footballers can use our voices' - USMNT ace Richards speaks out on climate change and racism
- Is injury-ravaged Ibrahimovic heading for retirement? AC Milan face major call on contract extension
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Southampton vs Arsenal
|Date
|April 16, 2022
|Times
|10am ET, 7am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|CNBC
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Southampton roster
|Goalkeepers
|McCarthy, Caballero, Lewis, Forster
|Defenders
|Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Small, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery
|Midfielders
|Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S. Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Chauke
Forwards
|Long, A. Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Walcott, Olaigbe
The Saints are in the midst of a mid-table fall, crashing towards the foot of the Premier League ladder with a run of poor results.
They are safe, almost certainly, for another season, and with a host of star players, they can turn things around - but there is work to be done at St Mary's Stadium.
Predicted Southampton starting XI: Forster; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja.
|Position
|Arsenal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo
|Defenders
|Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares
|Midfielders
|Partey, Odegaard, Smuth Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka
|Forwards
|Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli
Mikel Arteta's men looked to be mounting a superb new year run towards a Champions League return a few weeks ago, but three losses in their last four games has seriously checked their stride.
The Gunners will want to get back to winning ways against another team struggling for traction right now in the Premier League.
Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.
Last five results
|Southampton results
|Arsenal results
|Southampton 0-6 Chelsea (Apr 9)
|Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 9)
|Leeds 1-1 Southampton (Apr 2)
|Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Apr 4)
|Southampton 1-4 Man City (Mar 20)
|Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal (Mar 19)
|Southampton 1-2 Watford (Mar 13)
|Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 16)
|Southampton 1-2 Newcastle (Mar 10)
|Arsenal 2-0 Leicester (Mar 13)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|12/11/2021
|Arsenal 3-0 Southampton
|1/26/2021
|Southampton 1-3 Arsenal
|1/23/2021
|Southampton 1-0 Arsenal
|12/16/2020
|Arsenal 1-1 Southampton
|6/25/2020
|Southampton 0-2 Arsenal