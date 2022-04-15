Southampton vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Arsenal will look to keep pace in the race for the top four in the Premier League when they make the trip to face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium this weekend.

With a three-point gap to Tottenham heading into the latest round of fixtures, the Gunners need to win to keep pace with their north London rivals in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

Games Southampton vs Arsenal Date April 16, 2022 Times 10am ET, 7am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Southampton roster Goalkeepers McCarthy, Caballero, Lewis, Forster Defenders Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Small, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery Midfielders Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S. Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Chauke Forwards Long, A. Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Walcott, Olaigbe

The Saints are in the midst of a mid-table fall, crashing towards the foot of the Premier League ladder with a run of poor results.

They are safe, almost certainly, for another season, and with a host of star players, they can turn things around - but there is work to be done at St Mary's Stadium.

Predicted Southampton starting XI: Forster; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja.

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Smuth Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli

Mikel Arteta's men looked to be mounting a superb new year run towards a Champions League return a few weeks ago, but three losses in their last four games has seriously checked their stride.

The Gunners will want to get back to winning ways against another team struggling for traction right now in the Premier League.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Last five results

Southampton results Arsenal results Southampton 0-6 Chelsea (Apr 9) Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 9) Leeds 1-1 Southampton (Apr 2) Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Apr 4) Southampton 1-4 Man City (Mar 20) Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal (Mar 19) Southampton 1-2 Watford (Mar 13) Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 16) Southampton 1-2 Newcastle (Mar 10) Arsenal 2-0 Leicester (Mar 13)

Head-to-head