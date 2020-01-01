South Africa's Zungu sees red as Osimhen powers Lille past Amiens

The African stars had mixed fortunes in Wednesday's French League Cup with South African receiving a first-half red card while Osimhen secured his tea

's Bongani Zungu was sent off while forward Victor Osimhen found the back of the net in ’s 2-0 win over .

The victory at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday, powered Lille into the semi-finals of the French League Cup.

Zungu was given marching orders as early as in the first-half after receiving two yellow cards in the 21st and 38th minutes.

27' : Bonne récupération défensive de Zungu qui permet aux Amiénois d'attaquer avec Monconduit sur la droite. Son centre est trop puissant pour trouver Mendoza.#LOSCASC (0-0) — Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) January 8, 2020

It was the South African's first expulsion since 2017 when he was shown a straight red card in Bafana Bafana's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying fixture against Burkina Faso.

38' : Carton rouge pour Zungu après un 2ème jaune. 🟥#LOSCASC (0-0) — Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) January 8, 2020

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Osimhen opened his goal account for 2020 with a 58th-minute strike that doubled Lille’s lead, after Luiz Araujo opened the scoring eight minutes earlier.

The strike increased the 21-year-old's tally to 14 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes since his arrival in July.

58' WHAT'S HIS NAME ??? 🇳🇬 @victorosimhen9 🤩. GOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL !!! Our number 7️⃣ cuts inside the last defender before calmly finishing. #LOSCASC 2-0 pic.twitter.com/pUxgDoHTGQ — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) January 8, 2020

Osimhen will be aiming to continue his fine goalscoring run when Lille visit for their next game on Sunday.