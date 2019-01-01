South Africa's Ode Fulutudilu reveals ambitions with struggling Malaga

Banyana Banyana star joined the Spanish outfit recently and she has revealed her goals for her new team

South Africa's Ode Fulutudilu has set her sights on helping her new club escape relegation in the Spanish Women's League.

The striker who joined the Blue and White outfit recently will be hoping to make her presence felt in Antonio Contreras' ladies struggles in the topflight.

And the 28-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 23 appearances for Finnish women topflight side ONS in 2018 is delighted to seal her move to Spain.

“I’m extremely excited and just over the moon to be here playing in such a professional setup," Fulutudilu told club website.

"I’m looking forward to fighting for this team and playing with the girls.

"I’ve come here to do what I’ve been taught, provide assists, score a lot of goals and get the team up as soon as possible.”

Contreras' side currently sit 15th on the table, just one place above EDF Logrono who sit at the base of the log.

And reflecting on her first training with the team, she expressed her eagerness to hit the ground running.

"It was very intense, the coach looks to get the best out of us, he supports you and expects the best," she continued.

Fulutudilu made a losing start with Malaga on Saturday after crumbling 4-1 at home to Valencia. She was on parade for the entire duration of the game but could do nothing to prevent her side's from losing their fourth consecutive game.